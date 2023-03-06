Dominican Republic: Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Education will install solar panels in more than 300 schools in the country
This MEM release was published using machine translation.
The ministries of Energy and Mines (MEM) and of Education speed up a plan to electrify more than 300 schools in the country that do not have electricity service, through the installation of solar panels.
This was reported by Minister Antonio Almonte during an interview on the radio program El Gobierno de la Mañana, on Z101, after noting that the purpose of the project is to promote the use of renewable energy in schools, and at the same time, guarantee that the electricity is not lacking in any space dedicated to learning.
He explained that the installation of the solar panels will be done through the Directorate of Urban and Suburban Electrification (DERS), a dependency of the MEM, which executes the installations of this type with the objective that all homes in the national territory have electricity. .
"We are going to put solar panels in many places, but we are going to start with three hundred or so schools that do not have energy," said the official, who also indicated that the project will be largely financed by the Ministry of Education.
"We want to promote the widespread use of solar panels in homes, in small businesses, but for that we have to conclude the design of a financing source scheme so that these sectors can access the purchase of the panels," he said.
The official said that the installation of panels in homes has meant that many people, instead of paying RD$20,000 for electricity, are paying RD$400 for electricity bills, which contributes to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, at times of great uncertainty in the supply of these fuels.
“When you calculate what you are going to save, you see that you can repay any loan. Whoever spends RD$5,000 on electricity now, with the installation of panels, can end up paying RD$100,” the minister highlighted.
He reiterated that this plan is part of the goals of the government headed by President Luis Abinader to ensure that 25% of the energy consumed by the Dominican population in 2025 is from renewable sources.
