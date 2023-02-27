Ecopetrol reports higher reserves amid offshore gas focus
Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol reported higher oil and gas reserves, boosted by exploration success at mature fields in the Llanos basin.
The firm said its net reserves had grown 9Mboe (million barrels of oil equivalent) in the 12 months to December 31 last year.
"At the end of 2022, the net proven reserves of the Ecopetrol Group were 2.011Bboe. The reserve replacement rate was 104% and the average life of reserves is 8.4 years," Ecopetrol said in a statement.
It added that the reserves were based on standards and methodologies approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Some 99.8% of the volumes were certified by three independent companies: Ryder Scott Company, DeGolyer and MacNaughton, and Gaffney, Cline & Associates, Ecopetrol said.
In 2022, the company incorporated 249Mboe of proven reserves and reported total production of 240Mboe. Some 75% of the reserves correspond to liquids and 25% to gas.
"In total 215Mboe were incorporated from development fields ... such as Chichimene, Castilla and Akacias, among others," Ecopetrol said, adding that another 48Mboe were sourced from the US Permian basin.
Ecopetrol cited Caribbean offshore blocks, the Piedemonte onshore region and the Northern Caribbean onshore basin as key focuses for future domestic gas production.
Crude oil production growth, meanwhile, will largely be driven by areas in the Llanos Orientales and Middle Magdalena basins. Internationally, the company also aims to prioritize oil output from its Permian and Brazilian pre-salt assets.
