Ecuador increases fight against oil corruption
This statement from EP Petroecuador was translated from Spanish by an automated system
EP Petroecuador reports that consistent with the management line defined by the Ecuadorian government, it applies concrete actions against corruption in order to protect State resources managed by the largest company in the country.
News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Petroecuador loses close to 40% of its oil production due to national strike
EP Petroecuador said it has lost close to 40% of its crude oil production due to the national strike affecting the country.
Ecuador indigenous protests seen as threat to growth
An expert says the country's economic growth prospects are positive and it is attractive for foreign investment, but the outlook is not easy for th...
- Company: Genesys
- Company: Oxy Supply Company S.A. (OxyEcuador)
- Company: Sokoloil
- Company: Shaya Ecuador S.A.
- Company: Consultora Vera y Asociados
- Company: Sambito S.A.
- Company: Bagant Ecuatoriana Cía. Ltda. (Bagant Ecuatoriana)
Bagant Ecuatoriana Cía. Ltda, is an Ecuadoran company that provides equipment for construction projects such as framework, scaffolding, machinery and cranes. Bagant was founded ...
- Company: Ecuempire Cia. Ltda.
Ecuempire Cia. Ltda. is an Ecuadorian construction company engaged in providing EPC services for areas such as oil & gas, environment, roads, hospitals, government buildings and...