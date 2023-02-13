Ecuador, Peru seeking to finance interconnection works
This Celec statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
The Manager of the Electricity Corporation of Ecuador (CELEC EP), Gonzalo Uquillas Vallejo, chaired the closing meeting of the work agenda with the mission of the European Investment Bank, represented by Álvaro Bernar; together with the Manager of UN Transelectric, Henry Herrería; and the technical team, in Guayaquil. This multilateral organization will co-finance the Ecuador-Peru Interconnection project at 500,000 volts, a work of great importance since it will allow energy exchanges between Ecuador and Peru, generating economic benefits for the Ecuadorian electricity sector.
The purpose of the mission of the European Investment Bank was to verify the importance of the project for the country and review the Environmental Regulations that apply to this type of project. For this reason, during this week, the delegates of the international organization held meetings with the work teams of the ministries of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAATE), and of Energy and Mines (MEM). As part of the agenda, the route of the transmission line that crosses the provinces of Guayas, El Oro, to the border with Peru was carried out.
All these steps will allow the approval for the co-financing of this binational project. A representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which will finance part of the project, also participated in the meeting.
Eng. Uquillas, General Manager of CELEC EP, indicated that the Corporation's commitment is to meet and comply with all the requirements of the European Investment Bank, through the requested documentation, to obtain financing for this important project that will contribute to the development from the country.
The Government of Ecuador, through the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the Electricity Corporation of Ecuador CELEC EP, promotes the execution of new electric power transmission works for the benefit of all Ecuadorians.
News in: Electric Power (Ecuador)
LatAm-focused Polaris targeting US$80-100mn Ebitda
The renewable energy company recently added Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Panama to its portfolio, which already includes Nicaragua and Peru.
CELEC EP delivers preliminary studies of new electricity generation projects

