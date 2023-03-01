Ecuador power transmission package draws over a dozen groups
Fourteen groups submitted offers in Ecuadoran state power company Transelectric’s call for a package of four works with a combined reference value of US$63mn.
The lots are (1) 230kV Cajas system (US$12.6mn), (2) 230/138kV Tanicuchí system (US$15.9mn), (3) 230kV Las Orquídeas system and expansion of the 138/69kV Posorja substation (US$20.4mn) and (4) 230kV La Avanzada system (US$14mn).
The bidders were Worktrymec Electromecánica (lots 1,2,4), Astudillo Guillen Construcciones y Servicios de Ingeniería (lot 4), Changjiang Institute of Survey, Planning, Design and Research (lot 1), Consorcio Eductrade-Raga (lot 1), Consorcio AETHER (lot 2), Consorcio Transmisión (WMG-Codiconstru) (lots 1-3) and Hormiandes (lots 1-4).
And Wolong Electric Yinchuan (lots 3, 4), Consorcio Guayaquil (Conduto Peru-Pileggi Construcciones) (lot 3), Pileggi Construcciones (lot 4), Sedemi Servicios de Mecánica Industrial Diseno Construcción y Montaje (lot 2), Consorcio BID (Energía y Petróleos Enerpetrol-JR Electric Supply) (lots 1, 2), DVS Construcciones (lot 4) and Byucksan Power (lots 1, 2, 4).
The tender was launched in September and falls under an IDB financed program to support the change of the energy matrix.
