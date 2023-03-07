Statement Ministry of Energy and Mines

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

With a growth of 3.14% by 2023, mining exports are projected to close this year. This was reported by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Fernando Santos Alvite, during his speech at the event "Ecuador The Next Mining Destination" organized by the Chamber of Mining of Ecuador, on March 6, within the framework of the convention of the Association of Prospectors and Developers of Canada – PDAC – (for its acronym in English), in Toronto – Canada.

During his speech, Minister Santos highlighted that: “by 2030, investment in mining is expected to reach USD 18 billion and generate 825,000 jobs. In addition to USD 9,181 million for exports, becoming the first non-oil item, for this concept”.

Likewise, he stressed that the Government of President Guillermo Lasso is committed to the development of the legal mining sector, as well as to the fight against illegal mining, declaring it a threat to the integral security of the State.

Also present at this meeting were the Vice Minister of Mines (e), Juan José Espinosa, the Ambassador of Ecuador in Canada, Carlos Játiva, businessmen and national and international investors, related to the mining sector.

As part of their agenda, the ministerial authorities will participate in different spaces that will be developed as part of the PDAC 2023, as well as meetings with representatives of internationally recognized companies and investment banks.