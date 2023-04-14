Ecuador
Ecuador's CNT and telco ministry partner with AWS

Friday, April 14, 2023
Ecuador's state-owned telecommunications operator CNT signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and TD Synnex to offer cloud services to government and corporate entities.

TD Synnex is the global wholesale distributor for AWS.

The reseller will offer local billing, free access to the StreamOne cloud management platform, and training programs, among others, CNT said in a statement.

The agreement will help bringing global technology closer to SMEs, said Ricardo Caballero, TD Synnex's general manager for Colombia and Ecuador. "With this agreement we are going to take advantage of the data of all companies, generating business intelligence to help with health and security issues."

In parallel, the telecommunications ministry (Mintel) signed an MOU with AWS to provide training for local citizens and officials in the use of AWS tools, such as DigiGov and DigiTech. 

During the signing event, Mintel head Vianna Maino said the ministry has created a regulatory environment that favors cooperation with international companies.

AWS has been investing in local cloud zones for several cities in Latin America, including Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Lima, Querétaro and Santiago.

At the present, the company does not have a local zone plan for Ecuador.

