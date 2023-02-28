Colombia
News

EDPR financial results hit by Colombia project delays

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Offshore Wind Financial results Onshore Wind Wind
EDPR financial results hit by Colombia project delays

EDP Renewables (EDPR) reported a modest increase in 2022 net income despite the negative impact of project delays in Colombia, the Portuguese company said on Tuesday. 

Recurring profit rose 2% to 671mn euros (US$710mn) with Ebitda growth partially offset by higher financial costs such as rising gross debt and foreign exchange losses, the Lisbon-based company said.

EDPR added that the results included a 54mn-euro non-cash impairment "related to the impact of construction delays in Colombia."

The company's Colombia asset portfolio includes the Alpha and Beta wind farms totaling 492MW of planned installed capacity.

The developments were originally due to begin operating in December this year as part of agreements signed with 23 offtakers at a long-term energy auction in 2019. 

But according to EDPR, the projects have been impacted by permitting delays for an associated transmission line as well as soaring prices of raw materials, currency depreciation and rising interest rates. 

Total investment in the Alpha and Beta projects, both located in La Guajira department on the Caribbean coast, is expected to reach US$550mn.

 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Colombia)

BlueFloat steps up Colombia offshore wind foray

BlueFloat steps up Colombia offshore wind foray

The Madrid-based company is moving ahead with three large-scale wind developments off Colombia's Caribbean coast. 

MTR Solar wants to be the market leader in LatAm and sell 1.5GW in solar equipment

MTR Solar wants to be the market leader in LatAm and sell 1.5GW in solar equipment

The opening of offices in Chile and Colombia is scheduled for the first half of this year.

Colombia advances high-voltage line project

Colombia advances high-voltage line project

Gonvarri Solar Steel signs Colombia supply deal with Grenergy Renovables

Gonvarri Solar Steel signs Colombia supply deal with Grenergy Renovables

EDF Colombia and Refocosta will build a biomass plant to supply electricity to the Ecopetrol Group

EDF Colombia and Refocosta will build a biomass plant to supply electricity to the Ecopetrol Group

Colombia: GEB creates Enlaza, its new subsidiary to manage transmission of electricity

Colombia: GEB creates Enlaza, its new subsidiary to manage transmission of electricity

In 2022, 25 generation projects and 43 transmission projects were declared in commercial operation

In 2022, 25 generation projects and 43 transmission projects were declared in commercial operation

Colombia Promotes More Efficient and Sustainable Energy in Caribbean Region with IDB Support

Colombia Promotes More Efficient and Sustainable Energy in Caribbean Region with IDB Support

Colombia: Innovation with national talent: Celsia investigates energy self-generation solutions in a modern solar laboratory

Colombia: Innovation with national talent: Celsia investigates energy self-generation solutions in a modern solar l...

Colombia: In 2022, the accumulated demand for the year grew 3.34% compared to 2021

Colombia: In 2022, the accumulated demand for the year grew 3.34% compared to 2021

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Termo Amaga
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago

Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Alpopular S.A.  (Alpopular)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

EDPR financial results hit by Colombia project delays

EDPR financial results hit by Colombia project delays

Chile renewables generators seek marginal cost rule changes

Chile renewables generators seek marginal cost rule changes

Which LatAm telcos are joining GSMA’s Open Gateway project?

Which LatAm telcos are joining GSMA’s Open Gateway project?

Petrobras facing strong political pressure with end of fuel tax exemptions

Petrobras facing strong political pressure with end of fuel tax exemptions

Bahamas invites private firms to bid in major airport sector overhaul

Bahamas invites private firms to bid in major airport sector overhaul