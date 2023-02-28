EDPR financial results hit by Colombia project delays
EDP Renewables (EDPR) reported a modest increase in 2022 net income despite the negative impact of project delays in Colombia, the Portuguese company said on Tuesday.
Recurring profit rose 2% to 671mn euros (US$710mn) with Ebitda growth partially offset by higher financial costs such as rising gross debt and foreign exchange losses, the Lisbon-based company said.
EDPR added that the results included a 54mn-euro non-cash impairment "related to the impact of construction delays in Colombia."
The company's Colombia asset portfolio includes the Alpha and Beta wind farms totaling 492MW of planned installed capacity.
The developments were originally due to begin operating in December this year as part of agreements signed with 23 offtakers at a long-term energy auction in 2019.
But according to EDPR, the projects have been impacted by permitting delays for an associated transmission line as well as soaring prices of raw materials, currency depreciation and rising interest rates.
Total investment in the Alpha and Beta projects, both located in La Guajira department on the Caribbean coast, is expected to reach US$550mn.
