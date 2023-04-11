El Salvador
News

El Salvador airport remodeling nearly half done

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Public Investment Passenger terminal
El Salvador airport remodeling nearly half done

The plan to remodel Ilopango international airport in El Salvador is 40% complete, according to autonomous port agency CEPA. 

The aim is to build a passenger terminal with facilities to host business meetings. All funds will come from state coffers.

“What we want is to build a world class terminal, of 700m2 complete with resting areas, customs, migration, and services for investors and tourists. We need a decent place to receive these people who come to El Salvador seeking investment opportunities,” CEPA head Federico Anliker said in a TV interview on Tuesday.

The airport, on the eastern limits of capital San Salvador, currently receives flights operated by 14 airlines, with 30 destinations in 14 countries. However, there are only five or six arrivals per day. 

It previously served as San Salvador's international airport until it was replaced in 1980 by the larger international airport to the south of the city.

“This terminal will have an executive focus and we want to finish this project by mid-year,” said Anliker. “It’s important to turn our eyes to Ilopango airport which has been in ruins for decades.”

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (El Salvador)

Holcim will produce cement from solar energy

Holcim will produce cement from solar energy

The company signs an agreement to start the construction of a solar park on the cement company's land located in the municipality of Metapán and th...

Spotlight: 2 major CentAm transport infra projects

Spotlight: 2 major CentAm transport infra projects

Construction on Guatemala's first highway PPP will start soon, while work on a binational bridge in El Salvador is underway.

The problems with Eclac's US$45bn Mexico and CentAm infra plan

The problems with Eclac's US$45bn Mexico and CentAm infra plan

CABEI and El Salvador begin studies for the Development of the Pacific Train

CABEI and El Salvador begin studies for the Development of the Pacific Train

San Salvador to bridge congestion problems with new overpasses

San Salvador to bridge congestion problems with new overpasses

El Salvador's US$122mn Gerardo Barrios bypass progresses with stage 4

El Salvador's US$122mn Gerardo Barrios bypass progresses with stage 4

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

El Salvador to receive US$115mn for modernizing sports infrastructure

El Salvador to receive US$115mn for modernizing sports infrastructure

El Salvador connects 281 schools with TV white space

El Salvador connects 281 schools with TV white space

Legislative Assembly approves financing for construction of Los Chorros highway

Legislative Assembly approves financing for construction of Los Chorros highway

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (El Salvador)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Tijuana denies Sky Tren construction permits

Tijuana denies Sky Tren construction permits

Hispasat plans to launch OTT platform in Brazil

Hispasat plans to launch OTT platform in Brazil

Dominican Rep advances with Barahona port transformation

Dominican Rep advances with Barahona port transformation

Number of Mexican states facing high water stress could double by 2050 – S&P

Number of Mexican states facing high water stress could double by 2050 – S&P

Cirion looks to build datacenters in Chile, Peru and Brazil

Cirion looks to build datacenters in Chile, Peru and Brazil