El Salvador airport remodeling nearly half done
The plan to remodel Ilopango international airport in El Salvador is 40% complete, according to autonomous port agency CEPA.
The aim is to build a passenger terminal with facilities to host business meetings. All funds will come from state coffers.
“What we want is to build a world class terminal, of 700m2 complete with resting areas, customs, migration, and services for investors and tourists. We need a decent place to receive these people who come to El Salvador seeking investment opportunities,” CEPA head Federico Anliker said in a TV interview on Tuesday.
The airport, on the eastern limits of capital San Salvador, currently receives flights operated by 14 airlines, with 30 destinations in 14 countries. However, there are only five or six arrivals per day.
It previously served as San Salvador's international airport until it was replaced in 1980 by the larger international airport to the south of the city.
“This terminal will have an executive focus and we want to finish this project by mid-year,” said Anliker. “It’s important to turn our eyes to Ilopango airport which has been in ruins for decades.”
