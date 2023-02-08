El Salvador presented a yearly infrastructure and housing plan to mitigate natural disaster risks, involving US$50mn this year.

“There are dozens of works we will start simultaneously. These are various projects, a lot of them in the metropolitan area of San Salvador,” public works minister Romeo Rodríguez Herrera tweeted. “Little by little we will reach San Miguel, Santa Ana, and other sectors that are highly vulnerable.”

Under the plan, infrastructure like the bridge in San Diego, Concepción Batres municipality, will be maintained and flood protection will be built in Casamota canton, San Miguel, while Grande River in La Canoa canton will be cleaned and contained, the public works ministry (MOP) said on Twitter.