El Salvador presents natural disaster mitigation plan
El Salvador presented a yearly infrastructure and housing plan to mitigate natural disaster risks, involving US$50mn this year.
“There are dozens of works we will start simultaneously. These are various projects, a lot of them in the metropolitan area of San Salvador,” public works minister Romeo Rodríguez Herrera tweeted. “Little by little we will reach San Miguel, Santa Ana, and other sectors that are highly vulnerable.”
Under the plan, infrastructure like the bridge in San Diego, Concepción Batres municipality, will be maintained and flood protection will be built in Casamota canton, San Miguel, while Grande River in La Canoa canton will be cleaned and contained, the public works ministry (MOP) said on Twitter.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (El Salvador)
El Salvador’s expansion of highway CA02W set to advance in 2023
Construction of the first stretch of the 23km project is slated to begin in January.
Spotlight: 4 CentAm, Caribbean infra projects to start construction in 2023
BNamericas takes a look at four major infrastructure projects in Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Honduras.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Arenal Port Terminal (First stage)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
43 minutes ago
- Project: Chimbote tertiary care hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Quemchi coastline improvement
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Construction of the coastal community of Puerto Octay
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the second stage of the Valdivia mop building (execution)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Improvement of movement area Presidente Ibáñez airport. r12 (horizontal)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: ADMO TERMINAL AREA EXTENSION. RANGE. ZAÑARTU DE PUERTO WILLIAMS
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Coastal Edge Improvement Queen Maria Isabel Talcahuano Frigate
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Port Infrastructure Replacement Artisanal Fishing Rolecha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Coastal improvement curaco de velez stage 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consultoría Técnica Cía. Ltda. Contec (CONTEC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Ecovias do Araguaia (EcoRodovias)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Beta Studio S.R.L. (Beta Studio)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Tane SRL
- Company: Thetis SpA (Thetis)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: China Gezhouba Group Company Limited Sucursal Argentina
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...