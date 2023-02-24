El Salvador starts upgrade of Ilopango airport
The Salvadoran government, through ports and airport authority CEPA, has kicked off works to upgrade Ilopango international airport, partly to enable it to receive executive charter flights.
CEPA announced the start of the renovation on its Twitter account, saying that the works will include rest areas for pilots and crew, waiting rooms, rooms for executive meetings and parking for 120 vehicles, among other improvements.
“We are carrying out the most important investment of the last 50 years in the infrastructure of the passenger terminal of Ilopango international airport,” stated CEPA, adding that this will allow it “to receive national and foreign investors in new and comfortable facilities.”
In early February, the head of CEPA, Federico Anliker, announced that the airport would be refurbished.
“In 2022 we saw a 37% increase [in operations]. We have an investment this year; we will build a small terminal where investors can arrive in our country,” Anliker said at the time.
The airport, on the eastern limits of capital San Salvador, close to Lake Ilopango, currently receives flights operated by 14 airlines, from 30 destinations and 14 different countries.
It previously served as San Salvador's international airport until it was replaced in 1980 by the larger El Salvador international airport to the south of the city.
