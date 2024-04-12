Bnamericas

El Salvador's government plans to build two wastewater treatment plants for capital San Salvador.

According to Rubén Alemán, president of national water and sewerage utility Anda, one project will be built with the support of the French government and Vinci Construction, and another by state power company CEL.

On Wednesday, the agreement to build the first plant was signed by Alemán and the French ambassador to El Salvador, Anne Denis Blanchardon, and Antoine Erout, the director of operations for the Americas and the Caribbean at Vinci Construction Grands Projets.

The agreement sets out the way the partners will cooperate on the pre-feasibility studies and the design of the plant, which will treat wastewater from eastern San Salvador.

The plant to be built by CEL will treat wastewater from four of the five water collectors in San Salvador’s metropolitan area. “It’s a plant that will treat around 43Mm3 that will be discharged from collectors 1, 2, 3 and 5,” local outlet La Prensa Gráfica reported Alemán as saying.

The government has not yet disclosed the estimated investments for the plants.