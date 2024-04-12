El Salvador
News

El Salvador to build 2 wastewater treatment plants

Bnamericas
Wastewaters reuse Wastewater treatment plants
El Salvador to build 2 wastewater treatment plants

El Salvador's government plans to build two wastewater treatment plants for capital San Salvador.

According to Rubén Alemán, president of national water and sewerage utility Anda, one project will be built with the support of the French government and Vinci Construction, and another by state power company CEL.

On Wednesday, the agreement to build the first plant was signed by Alemán and the French ambassador to El Salvador, Anne Denis Blanchardon, and Antoine Erout, the director of operations for the Americas and the Caribbean at Vinci Construction Grands Projets.

The agreement sets out the way the partners will cooperate on the pre-feasibility studies and the design of the plant, which will treat wastewater from eastern San Salvador.

The plant to be built by CEL will treat wastewater from four of the five water collectors in San Salvador’s metropolitan area. “It’s a plant that will treat around 43Mm3 that will be discharged from collectors 1, 2, 3 and 5,” local outlet La Prensa Gráfica reported Alemán as saying. 

The government has not yet disclosed the estimated investments for the plants.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Water & Waste (El Salvador)

CentAm facing flood emergency from Hurricane Michael

CentAm facing flood emergency from Hurricane Michael

The governments of Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Costa Rica are implementing emergency actions to deal with the effects of heavy ...

Telefónica and FAO launch LatAm water efficiency pilots

Telefónica and FAO launch LatAm water efficiency pilots

The Spanish telco and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization had announced in February a partnership to develop digitalization initiatives in L...

Water and Waste: The week in 10 stories

Water and Waste: The week in 10 stories

Salvadorans take to the streets to submit water proposals

Salvadorans take to the streets to submit water proposals

El Salvador's congress to review water bill proposal

El Salvador's congress to review water bill proposal

Brief: El Salvador okays Fodes funds for waste management

Brief: El Salvador okays Fodes funds for waste management

Water and Waste: The week in 10 stories

Water and Waste: The week in 10 stories

El Salvador's congress okays funds for potable water plant

El Salvador's congress okays funds for potable water plant

Caribbean, Central America power roundup

Caribbean, Central America power roundup

El Salvador commission okays potable water plant funds

El Salvador commission okays potable water plant funds

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Engineers India Limited  (EIL)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Grupo Impsa
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Acciona Agua S.A.  (Acciona Agua)
  • Acciona Agua SA, a subsidiary of the Spanish infrastructure firm Acciona, is focused on the integral water cycle, managing the design, construction and operation of drinking wat...

Latest news

Five groups qualify for Peru power transmission concession

Five groups qualify for Peru power transmission concession

Gold prices hit all-time high

Gold prices hit all-time high

How to get Chilean mining back on track to growth

How to get Chilean mining back on track to growth

El Salvador to build 2 wastewater treatment plants

El Salvador to build 2 wastewater treatment plants

Environmental services group eyeing Suriname oil, gas sector

Environmental services group eyeing Suriname oil, gas sector