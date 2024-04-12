Bnamericas

El Salvador to build 2 wastewater treatment plants
El Salvador's government plans to build two wastewater treatment plants for capital San Salvador.
According to Rubén Alemán, president of national water and sewerage utility Anda, one project will be built with the support of the French government and Vinci Construction, and another by state power company CEL.
On Wednesday, the agreement to build the first plant was signed by Alemán and the French ambassador to El Salvador, Anne Denis Blanchardon, and Antoine Erout, the director of operations for the Americas and the Caribbean at Vinci Construction Grands Projets.
The agreement sets out the way the partners will cooperate on the pre-feasibility studies and the design of the plant, which will treat wastewater from eastern San Salvador.
The plant to be built by CEL will treat wastewater from four of the five water collectors in San Salvador’s metropolitan area. “It’s a plant that will treat around 43Mm3 that will be discharged from collectors 1, 2, 3 and 5,” local outlet La Prensa Gráfica reported Alemán as saying.
The government has not yet disclosed the estimated investments for the plants.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Water & Waste (El Salvador)
CentAm facing flood emergency from Hurricane Michael
The governments of Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Costa Rica are implementing emergency actions to deal with the effects of heavy ...
Telefónica and FAO launch LatAm water efficiency pilots
The Spanish telco and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization had announced in February a partnership to develop digitalization initiatives in L...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Water & Waste
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: REINFORCEMENT OF RAINFALL WORKS â€“ HENRY NESTLE DRAINAGE AND MASCARDI LAKE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: MASTER PLAN FOR SEWER DRAINAGE OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF APÓSTOLES, PROVINCE OF MISSIONS
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: SECTOR A EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS OF THE SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT EXPANSION AND OPTIMIZATION OF THE RAWSON SEWAGE SUBSYSTEM AND CERRILLO BARBOZA SAN JUAN SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT ROSARIO VERA PEÑALOZA LA RIOJA
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: SANTA CLARA DEL MAR AQUEDUCT â€“ MAR CHIQUITA SECTOR 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: SOUTHEAST COLLECTOR AND COLLECTION NETWORKS VILLA SEMINARIO MEGLIOLI NEIGHBORHOOD CAMUS NEIGHBORHOOD NATANIA XV NEIGHBORHOODS AND OTHERS
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: GENERAL LIBERATED SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT SAN MARTÃ NY CALILEGUA JUJUY
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: SEWER NETWORK AND TREATMENT PLANT PARAJE LABOUGLE MONTE CASEROS CORRIENTES
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: EXPANSION OF SALTY STREAM SEWAGE NETWORK
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: SEWER SEWAGE NETWORK ANTÁRTIDA NEIGHBORHOOD ARGENTINA BRIGADIER LÓPEZ AND LAND OF PIONEERS RAFAELA
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Water & Waste
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gobierno del Estado de Michoacán
- Company: Engineers India Limited (EIL)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Concesionaria Angostura-Siguas S.A. (Concesionaria Angostura-Siguas)
-
The Consortium Angostura-Siguas S.A. was created under a PPP model to develop the Majes-Siguas II Irrigation Project. It is made up of subsidiaries of the Cobra Group: Cobra Ins...
- Company: Iberia Renovables Durango S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Iberia Renovables Durango)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an AI source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers. However, it may have been automatica...
- Company: Grupo Impsa
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Infraestructura Marítima y Portuaria, S.A. de C.V. - Infraestructura y Edificación del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. - Infraestructura Marítimo y Portuaria... (Infraestructura Marítima y Portuaria - Infraestructura y Edificación del Sureste - Infraestructura Marítimo y Portuaria del Sureste)
-
Infraestructura Marítima y Portuaria, S.A. de C.V. - Infraestructura y Edificación del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. - Infraestructura Marítimo y Portuaria del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. is ...
- Company: Acciona Agua S.A. (Acciona Agua)
-
Acciona Agua SA, a subsidiary of the Spanish infrastructure firm Acciona, is focused on the integral water cycle, managing the design, construction and operation of drinking wat...
- Company: Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en América Latina, S.A.B. de C.V. (Ideal)
-
Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en América Latina, S.A.B. de C.V. (Ideal) is a Mexican engineering and construction parent company, established in 2005 for designing, devel...
- Company: Carioca Christiani-Nielsen Engenharia S.A. (Carioca Engenharia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...