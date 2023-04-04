El Salvador's Pacific international airport making headway despite turbulence
Plans to build an international airport in El Salvador’s La Unión department are slowly moving forward amid social unrest and a lack of clear funding, with lawmakers again upping the budget for the project.
Last week, legislators increased the 2023 budget by US$5.87mn for the works.
According to a decree, the extra funds are to “continue with the initial pre-construction stage and with the relocation plan [of residents] to build the Pacific international airport.”
News outlet Estrategia y Negocios claims that US$92,600 of the US$5.87mn have been earmarked for salaries, US$821,659 will be used to acquire goods and services, and US$4.9mn for fixed assets.
Last year, the national assembly approved an additional amount of at least US$12mn to start the first stage.
The autonomous ports commission (CEPA) has reported that environmental and other pre-construction studies have been completed. On February 10, CEPA said the environmental permits for construction of the airport had been issued.
“We are having talks with the airlines to have them as clients,” said CEPA head Federico Anliker, according to website Investing. “The airport will be in the Loma Larga canton, in La Unión municipality, and will be built in several stages. The feasibility, geotechnical and relocation studies were carried out during the pandemic.”
However, the project is still facing opposition of local residents whose lands were expropriated.
According to opposition lawmakers cited by Estrategia y Negocios, members of the communities Flor de Mangle in La Unión department and Condadillo in Conchagua department allege that lies and blackmail were used by CEPA to push them to relocate. There are also claims that CEPA did not pay a fair price for the land.
Social conflicts and a lack of funding transparency have been issues since the project was announced, without a clear plan on how works will be carried out.
In January, the head of private sector association ANEP, Leonor Selva, told BNamericas that the airport as well as other infrastructure projects have not been included in a comprehensive economic plan.
“It has never been clear how these projects will be designed and how they fit into an economic acceleration plan: not knowing if the train is for passengers or cargo or what points it would connect to, or the feasibility of a second airport,” she said. “So, these are not bets we, as the private sector, are waiting for because they were never framed in an economic plan.”
