Press Release

This is a machine translation of Embratel's press release

Embratel announces partnership with Speedcast, a leading global provider of IT and Telecom services, to provide satellite connection to cruise ships in the Caribbean region. The agreement provides for the use of 198MHz (equivalent to five and a half transponders) in Ku Band from Star One D2, Embratel's satellite, to provide Internet on board, and connection between the vessels and the Speedcast teleport. As a result, passengers and crew on large cruise ships and other vessels can take advantage of fast and secure connectivity, of the highest quality, throughout the maritime journey.

“As a forerunner of satellite solutions in Latin America, Embratel enables connectivity during the northern hemisphere cruise season in the Caribbean region. The demand to be generated by Speedcast will use part of the capacity of Star One D2, with its coverage in Central America, especially in Mexico and the Caribbean”, says Gustavo Silbert, Executive Director of Embratel.

Cutting-edge connectivity, with security and speed in the maritime sector, is increasingly necessary, whether for use by passengers on tourist ships or for crew members on ships or oil vessels. Internet via satellite is ideal for the segment as it can reach areas that are difficult to access in the middle of journeys across the ocean. Embratel already has extensive experience serving maritime and geographically distant regions, providing connectivity for vessels belonging to companies in the oil sector, which often have platforms on the high seas.

Through Star One D2, the largest and most recent satellite launched by Embratel, Internet connection is now guaranteed throughout Latin America and the Caribbean region. The satellite occupies an orbital position of 70° W to provide reliability and speed of access. With this, passengers can stay connected even in the middle of the ocean, enjoying a better experience during the trip and being able to use social networks, messaging and streaming services. In cases of extreme situations and setbacks, the crew can quickly communicate with control centers on land to ask for help or even resolve any unforeseen events.

Embratel's services will be offered with the support of its modern satellite operations center. Located in Guaratiba (RJ), the teleport is the largest and most modern in Brazil and Latin America, having several certifications, such as ISO 9001:2015, which makes Embratel one of the most reliable suppliers in the world in the satellite area. Embratel is also accredited according to the standards of Inmetro (Brazil), Ansi-Rab (United States) and RVA (Netherlands), in addition to actively participating in the Space Data Association (SDA), the main institution that provides space surveillance services. for satellite operators.

Embratel's agreement with Speedcast, to provide connectivity in the Caribbean region, reinforces the reach and capacity of Embratel's satellite fleet to serve the most varied segments. For more information, access: https://www.embratel.com.br/satelites .

About Embratel

Embratel is one of the main providers of IT and Telecom services in Brazil. It is an enabler of the digital transformation of companies of all segments and a leader in telecommunications with its high-level infrastructure. Embratel provides solutions such as Cloud Computing, Data Center, Security, Internet of Things, Professional Services, Connectivity and Collaboration, Omnichannel, Robotic Process Automation, data transmission, video, Internet, corporate mobile and fixed telephony, national and international long distance , in addition to a series of other solutions to support the corporate market in its growth journey in the new digital economy. Acting in the development, implementation and management of convergent solutions, Embratel is widely recognized for delivering excellent services focused on customer experience. Embratel is part of Claro and more information is available at www.embratel.com.br

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, providing critical communications services to the marine, energy, mining, media, telecom, cruise, NGO, government and enterprise industries. The company leverages its global network platform to deliver fully connected systems that, through technologies and applications, transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world's most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, more seamless end-to-end coverage from a global hybrid transport network of satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS and IP with direct access to platforms on public cloud. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage remote networks and operations, protect and secure investments, and enhance the crew and guest experience. With a customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com .

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark. All other brand names, product names or registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.



