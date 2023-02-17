By Enel Américas

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Enel Américas signed today the sale of its shares in Enel Generación Costanera and Central Dock Sud to Central Puerto for a total consideration of 102 million dollars.

The transactions are in line with Enel's decarbonization roadmap.

Santiago, February 17, 2023 – Enel Américas, through its subsidiary Enel Argentina, has signed the sale agreement to the energy company Central Puerto SA of the Group's 75.7% stake in the thermal generation company Enel Generación waterfront . At the same time, the agreement was signed today on the sale to Central Puerto of the Group's 41.2% stake in the thermal generation company Central Dock Sud , subject to certain precedent conditions, which is expected to close in the first quarter. of 2023. The total consideration for the sale of Enel's participation in the two companies amounts to 102 million dollars.

“These are operations that are in line with our decarbonization strategy implemented with the objective of reaching zero emissions in 2040”, explained Maurizio Bezzeccheri, general manager of Enel Américas.

Enel Generación Costanera, located in the city of Buenos Aires, is the largest thermal generation company in Argentina, with an original installed capacity of 2,305MW. Central Dock Sud owns and operates a gas-fired power plant located in the Avellaneda district of Buenos Aires, with an installed capacity of 870 MW.

Central Puerto is the second largest power generator in Argentina with almost 5GW of installed capacity, listed on the Buenos Aires and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Enel Argentina, a subsidiary of Enel Américas, in addition to the assets currently for sale, operates the 1,328MW Enel Generación El Chocón hydroelectric plant. The Group also distributes and sells energy to around 2.6 million customers in Greater Buenos Aires and is present in the energy efficiency, home services and distributed generation segments through Enel X Global Retail and in the energy sector. electric mobility with Enel X Way.