Energy and Mines Commission approves strengthening of PeruPetro
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Upstream Heavy oil Location Type of hydrocarbons Mexican Mix Public-private partnership (PPP) Coalbed methane Crude oil WTI Deepwater Run of the river Natural Gas Drilling rigs Offshore Brent Shallow waters Legislation & Regulation Upstream Company NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Tight gas Shale Oil Subsea Licensing & Concessions Shale gas Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Onshore
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.