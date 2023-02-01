The Ministry of Energy and Mines plans to finance more than 50,000 vehicle conversions to natural gas in 2023
Statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines
This is a machine translation of the original statement issued in Spanish
February 1, 2023
The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) ratified its commitment to the massification of natural gas for vehicular use through the GNV Savings program of the Energy Social Inclusion Fund (FISE) that finances the conversion of private cars and taxis, up to an amount of 4,000 soles, projecting to reach more than 50,000 benefited users in 2023; for which it will allocate a budget of 400 million soles.
Likewise, it indicated that it is finishing preparing the procedure to execute the budget of 200 million soles to finance conversions of LPG vehicles to Vehicular Natural Gas (GNV), which was assigned to MINEM through Emergency Decree No. 109. -2021.
This voucher will allow the delivery of a discount of 2,000 soles on the cost of the vehicle conversion service, with no return charge on the part of the beneficiary; being that the rest of the cost will be financed under the regular scheme of the NGV Savings program, that is, a financing without initial fee or interest and with repayment within a maximum period of 3 years through the NGV refills made by the beneficiary.
The MINEM confirms that conversions to CNG will contribute to increasing the number of vehicles that use natural gas, allowing them to access an energy source that will provide savings of 50% compared to gasoline or diesel.
It is important to mention that, despite the consequences caused by the health and economic crisis that affected the country, FISE has not stopped providing constant support to the population through its different natural gas, electricity and LPG programs.
For this reason, it has been working to promote the mass use of natural gas and has planned, during 2023, the construction of more than 1,416 km of natural gas distribution networks and the connection of 280,478 residential users.
The MINEM renews its commitment to continue with the mass use of natural gas for the benefit of homes, social support institutions, soup kitchens, small businesses and vehicle users, guaranteeing that there are resources to sustain GNV Savings and bring its benefits to more Peruvians.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
MINEM reactivates LPG Executive Board so that more Peruvians have access to clean fuels
Government studies mechanisms that will allow cheap gas to reach families in a more vulnerable situation
Peru: Protesters in Condorcanqui cut oil pipeline and block entrance to the area
Petroperú calls the protesters to calm down and requests a stop to acts that could have lethal consequences.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block 126
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 123
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 100
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 115
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 114
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 161
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 128
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 109
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 201
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 39
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Oiltanking Perú S.A.C. (Oiltanking Perú)
-
Oiltanking Peru is the presentation office in the South American country of the independent storage company Oiltanking. The company focuses on petroleum products, chemicals, gas...
- Company: Petreven Peru S.A. (Petreven Peru)
- Company: VCG Abogados
- Company: Klohn Crippen Berger Perú
- Company: Embajada de Canadá en Perú / Canadian Embassy - Peru
-
The Canadian Embassy in Peru is dedicated to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the areas of trade and investment, development cooperation, poverty r...
- Company: Consorcio CDB
-
CDB Consortium is a company formed by Jan de Nul Nv Suc. del Perú, Odebrecht Engineering & International Construction - Peru, and Saipem SpA for the execution of the Pampa Melch...
- Company: Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Storage Solutions (CB&I Storage Solutions)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Diving del Peru S.A.C. (Diving del Perú)
-
Diving del Perú is a Peruvian company dedicated to offering commercial diving and rescue services through remotely operated vehicles (ROV). The company develops in the areas of ...
- Company: Corporación Romero Group S.A.C. (Grupo Romero)
-
Grupo Romero is a Peruvian business group with operations in the sectors of mass consumption (Alicorp, Fino, Grupo Palmas, R Trading), agriculture (Caña Brava, Grupo Palmas, Ran...