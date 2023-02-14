Energy efficiency: Chile’s challenges and opportunities
Boosting energy efficiency does not necessarily require investment in capital goods – companies can achieve some goals and reduce bills via process management changes, a Chilean engineer and academic told BNamericas.
Chile’s energy efficiency push, established in law 21,305 of 2021, is expected to create business opportunities for specialist consultants who can help firms trim and optimize energy consumption and support compliance work.
An associated five-year energy efficiency plan has been drafted and is pending final sign-off.
Energy efficiency is expected to account for 35% of greenhouse gas emission reductions necessary to achieve carbon neutrality in Chile by 2050.
The topic was explored during a seminar hosted by Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez (UAI) and the Chilean committee of the World Energy Council.
“Consultants on the panel indicated that even without capital outlay, just by modifying existing process management, typically you can recover 4% of energy expenditure,” said Felipe Larraín (pictured), an academic at UAI and member of the institution’s Center for the Energy Transition (CENTRA).
“This is key, since it implies that compliance with the law will enable you to spend less. It’s good news.”
Energy efficiency is not simply about measures such as modernizing the fabric of buildings or plants, he added. “Energy efficiency is much bigger; it has to do with the likes of public transport, ideally electric, all projects to do with electrification,” Larraín said. “Electric vehicles are going to make a tremendous contribution.”
A headline target in the law is an overall reduction in energy intensity of at least 10% by 2030, with respect to 2019. For consumers with energy management capacity, an average energy intensity reduction of at least 4% is mandated.
Under a registration process, large consumers, those that meet criteria under a 2021 decree – which considers factors such as revenue and number of employees – or consume more than 50Tcal of energy annually, had until December 13 to enter company energy data into national energy information system BNE. With this information, the energy ministry is scheduled to publish, by March 7, a resolution listing so-called CCGE consumers, those with the capacity to manage their energy use. These large users will also need to implement energy management systems.
Regarding readiness, in the short and medium-term, there are human resources gaps in both reporting and compliance and energy efficiency consulting, Larraín said.
Larraín, who has a PhD in engineering and computing from Georgia Institute of Technology in the US, added that energy efficiency was often – and erroneously – overlooked as an important energy transition tool.
In the long-term, there are “tremendous challenges,” said Larraín, citing compliance with the headline energy intensity reduction goal, of 30% by 2050 with respect to 2019. “This is not just about implementing management systems; 30% is a lot,” Larraín said. “For this, first you need to look at the entire energy matrix.”
Given that energy intensity is the ratio between gross inland energy consumption and GDP, the options, he added, are boosting growth while reducing energy consumption or ensuring that the pace of economic expansion is faster than the pace of growth of energy consumption.
Weaning the country off fossil fuels – which in 2019 accounted for around 90% of primary energy on the supply side – and tightly embracing electrification and synthetic fuels is deemed a key strategy.
Chile is building out its renewable energy infrastructure and working to spur investment in energy storage, electric vehicles and green hydrogen and its derivatives. Investment in transmission and distribution is needed in parallel to support electrification. Easing permitting bottlenecks, appropriate land-use planning and effective early-stage community consultation work – to help get projects built in a timely manner and without compromising environmental standards – are identified as an associated challenge.
Overall, challenges surround the actual mechanics of achieving energy transition goals in Chile – but, critically, the political will is there, the seminar was told.
Among the panelists was Matías Coll, CEO of energy management solutions company Clarity Energy, who said Chile was well regarded in the region in the sphere of energy efficiency.
“The issue of energy in Chile transcends political colors; public policies remain in place and that’s crucial,” Coll said.
The national association of energy efficiency companies, Anesco Chile, is already working with both non-regulated electricity consumers and generators.
ALSO READ: As Chile awaits definitive energy efficiency plan, non-regulated consumers prepare
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Chile breaks new ground with autonomous cargo EV for mining
Domestic company Service Steel has developed an autonomous, remote control electric vehicle that can transport a 10t load.
Southern Cone watch: Uruguay power imports, Chile tender, Argentina bond
A roundup of electric power news from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Lo Miguel Solar Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Guindo Santo Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Cypress Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Terruño Photovoltaic Park Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: PSF San Francisco V
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: RARI SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC PROJECT
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: El Aleman 2 Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Siete Colores Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Yellow Stone High Voltage Line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Lastarria Sectioning Substation 220/66 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Génesis SpA (Génesis)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Invertec SpA
- Company: EMEC Ltda
- Company: Alstom Chile S.A. (Alstom Chile)
-
Alstom Chile S.A., a local unit of French transport firm Alstom S.A., is dedicated to the rail transport sector, acting as the main supplier for Santiago's and Valparaiso's subw...
- Company: Energía Latina S.A. (Enlasa)
-
Chilean power generation firm Energía Latina S.A. was established in 2005. The company holds ownership of a number of diesel powered electric plants through its subsidiary Enlas...
- Company: Chilquinta Energía S.A. (Chilquinta)
-
Chilean power distribution and trading company Chilquinta Energía S.A. serves more than 610,000 clients in the provinces of San Antonio, Petorca, Valparaíso, San Felipe, Quillot...
- Company: Enel X Chile S.p.A. (Enel X Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Entorno Social Consultores S.A. (Entorno Social)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Ausenco Chile Ltda. (Ausenco Chile)
-
Ausenco Chile Ltda. Is a subsidiary of the Australian firm Ausenco, which provides process infrastructure and engineering solutions in Chile since 1995. Based Santiago, Ausenco ...
- Company: Asesorías e Inversiones A y M Ltda.