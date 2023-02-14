Boosting energy efficiency does not necessarily require investment in capital goods – companies can achieve some goals and reduce bills via process management changes, a Chilean engineer and academic told BNamericas.

Chile’s energy efficiency push, established in law 21,305 of 2021, is expected to create business opportunities for specialist consultants who can help firms trim and optimize energy consumption and support compliance work.

An associated five-year energy efficiency plan has been drafted and is pending final sign-off.

Energy efficiency is expected to account for 35% of greenhouse gas emission reductions necessary to achieve carbon neutrality in Chile by 2050.

The topic was explored during a seminar hosted by Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez (UAI) and the Chilean committee of the World Energy Council.

“Consultants on the panel indicated that even without capital outlay, just by modifying existing process management, typically you can recover 4% of energy expenditure,” said Felipe Larraín (pictured), an academic at UAI and member of the institution’s Center for the Energy Transition (CENTRA).

“This is key, since it implies that compliance with the law will enable you to spend less. It’s good news.”

Energy efficiency is not simply about measures such as modernizing the fabric of buildings or plants, he added. “Energy efficiency is much bigger; it has to do with the likes of public transport, ideally electric, all projects to do with electrification,” Larraín said. “Electric vehicles are going to make a tremendous contribution.”

A headline target in the law is an overall reduction in energy intensity of at least 10% by 2030, with respect to 2019. For consumers with energy management capacity, an average energy intensity reduction of at least 4% is mandated.

Under a registration process, large consumers, those that meet criteria under a 2021 decree – which considers factors such as revenue and number of employees – or consume more than 50Tcal of energy annually, had until December 13 to enter company energy data into national energy information system BNE. With this information, the energy ministry is scheduled to publish, by March 7, a resolution listing so-called CCGE consumers, those with the capacity to manage their energy use. These large users will also need to implement energy management systems.

Regarding readiness, in the short and medium-term, there are human resources gaps in both reporting and compliance and energy efficiency consulting, Larraín said.

Larraín, who has a PhD in engineering and computing from Georgia Institute of Technology in the US, added that energy efficiency was often – and erroneously – overlooked as an important energy transition tool.

In the long-term, there are “tremendous challenges,” said Larraín, citing compliance with the headline energy intensity reduction goal, of 30% by 2050 with respect to 2019. “This is not just about implementing management systems; 30% is a lot,” Larraín said. “For this, first you need to look at the entire energy matrix.”

Given that energy intensity is the ratio between gross inland energy consumption and GDP, the options, he added, are boosting growth while reducing energy consumption or ensuring that the pace of economic expansion is faster than the pace of growth of energy consumption.

Weaning the country off fossil fuels – which in 2019 accounted for around 90% of primary energy on the supply side – and tightly embracing electrification and synthetic fuels is deemed a key strategy.

Chile is building out its renewable energy infrastructure and working to spur investment in energy storage, electric vehicles and green hydrogen and its derivatives. Investment in transmission and distribution is needed in parallel to support electrification. Easing permitting bottlenecks, appropriate land-use planning and effective early-stage community consultation work – to help get projects built in a timely manner and without compromising environmental standards – are identified as an associated challenge.

Overall, challenges surround the actual mechanics of achieving energy transition goals in Chile – but, critically, the political will is there, the seminar was told.

Among the panelists was Matías Coll, CEO of energy management solutions company Clarity Energy, who said Chile was well regarded in the region in the sphere of energy efficiency.

“The issue of energy in Chile transcends political colors; public policies remain in place and that’s crucial,” Coll said.

The national association of energy efficiency companies, Anesco Chile, is already working with both non-regulated electricity consumers and generators.

ALSO READ: As Chile awaits definitive energy efficiency plan, non-regulated consumers prepare