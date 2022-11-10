Environmental license for the development of Block 59, Vinita field, from EP Petroecuador
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Type of hydrocarbons Offshore WTI Coalbed methane Geological mapping / Surveys NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater Brent Shale Oil Natural Gas Location Tight gas Subsea Upstream Company Shale gas Drilling rigs Mexican Mix Onshore Crude oil Oil sands Shallow waters Environmental evaluation Upstream Heavy oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.