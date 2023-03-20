EP Petroecuador reports on production losses
EP Petroecuador reports that the production of barrels of oil equivalent, cut off yesterday, was drastically affected by various factors.
Due to the earthquake registered yesterday at 12:15 p.m. there was an electrical failure in the National Interconnected System (SIN), which damaged the Auca, Shushufindi, Indillana, Lago Agrio, Libertador, Palo Azul fields, located in the Provinces of Sucumbios and Orellana, leaving around 17,400 barrels of oil to be extracted.
In other cases, due to strong winter storms with electrical storms, as well as pumping plant failures, cable theft or sabotage, they also caused a reduction in production.
Additionally, due to social paralysis, as in the Eden Yuturi field, Block 12, Orellana province, a daily loss of more than 4,900 barrels of oil was generated.
These incidents caused the Exploration and Production Management of EP Petroecuador, in charge of the operation of 22 Blocks in the Amazon and three on the Ecuadorian Coast, to report 24,000 fewer barrels of production today.
EP Petroecuador, following the principles of transparency of the current administration, makes these incidents known and expresses that it works permanently to be able to recover hydrocarbon production, for the benefit of all Ecuadorians.
Likewise, the General Manager (S) of the company, María Elisa Soledispa, appreciates the effort made by the workers of the Exploration and Production Management in the fields in the Amazon, who despite the adverse conditions work to guarantee the responsible extraction of hydrocarbons.
