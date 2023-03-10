Petroecuador Statement

On March 10, 2023, EP Petroecuador reached oil equivalent production of 400,719 barrels per day, of which 392,118 barrels correspond to crude oil and 8,601 to natural gas and associated gas. This represents compliance of 99.7% with expected levels, after the lifting of the declaration of Force Majeure.

This was announced by the General Manager (acting) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, and said that this is a reflection of the commitment and effort made by the operating personnel to revive oil production in 10 days, in coordination with the consortiums that provide their services in the fields of the company. He pointed out that six drilling towers of the state oil company and four towers of the consortiums are operational to continue with the drilling campaigns and comply with the schedules planned for this 2023.

At the moment, 1,744 wells have been reactivated and 25 wells could not be recovered after being turned off, so they will have to be intervened with reconditioning works and they are expected to be operational between the end of March and the beginning of April of this year.

In addition, the challenges in the development of the Ishpingo extra-heavy oil field, located in Block 43 - ITT (Ishpingo, Tambococha, Tiputini), in the province of Orellana, are managed with new technical processes and for this reason it registers its record of production of 17,604 BPD, with an increment of 3,600 BPD, which represents good news for the management of this type of crude that will be the protagonist in the future production profile.

EP Petroecuador is currently in charge of 25 oil blocks, of which 22 are in the Amazon and three on the coast, the most productive being Auca with 72,674 barrels, Sacha with 69,154 barrels, ITT with 55,728 barrels and Shushufindi with 61,700 barrels per day to date.



