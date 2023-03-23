By Ende

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

UNICOM/ENDE 03-23-2023.- The Energy Integration within the electricity sector between Bolivia and Argentina allowed the main electricity company in the country, ENDE Corporación, to now be international, this through its subsidiary ENDE Transmisión Argentina SA (ETASA) which is an agent of the Argentine Wholesale Electricity Market and is in charge of the operation and maintenance of the international interconnection line Juana Azurduy de Padilla in the section of the border up to the Tartagal substation in Argentine territory.

The company ETASA was established in January 2018 with the purpose of providing the public service of electric energy transport of international interconnection between the Bolivia-Argentina Border Node and the Tartagal Transformer Station, located in the Province of Salta, including its construction, operation and maintenance, as well as other activities related to electrical industry facilities, international interconnections and the transportation of electrical energy in international territory.

ETASA, worked on the construction of the transmission line on the Argentine side with an extension of 73.88 km in 132kV from the border node (Bolivia) to Tartagal (Argentina), covering sections in rural and urban areas. In addition, it included the expansion of the Tartagal Transformer Station with a bay for the entry of the line from Bolivia.

In this way, ENDE is now an international company and with the Energy Integration projects with neighboring countries, there is an opening for the state-owned electricity company to expand its operations to countries such as Brazil, Peru or Chile.