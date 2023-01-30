FIP Agroenergia takes control of Atvos
By Atvos
January 30, 2023
This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese.
FIP Agroenergia is the new controller of Atvos and will be responsible for paving the way for Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a global sovereign investor based in Abu Dhabi, to join the company. As of the present date, Giovanni Forace assumes the position of interim CEO of the company.
The new controller is committed to implementing the agreed conditions for Mubadala Capital to invest BRL 500 million in exchange for a 31.5% stake in the company. The investment should be allocated to the agricultural and industrial areas, with the aim of resuming Atvos' production capacity and surpassing the mark of 30 million tons of sugarcane crushing per harvest. In the last cycle, the company ground 22.5 million tons from its operations in the states of Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo.
“Atvos is one of the main companies in the sugar-energy sector and we see a high capacity for growth and transformation of the company, whether in operational, financial or socio-environmental aspects”, says Giovanni Forace, interim CEO of Atvos. “This transition is a milestone for Atvos, as it puts an end to any corporate conflict and consolidates the sustainability of the business towards the end of its judicial recovery process”.
The new controller will continue the company's business plan, seeking to increase its productivity rates, in order to generate more security and value for shareholders, customers, partners, employees and other stakeholders of the company.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Date to start Petrobras' equatorial margin drilling still to be set
The campaign is subject to authorization from Brazil's environmental regulator.
Brazil's fuel supplies operating normally, says watchdog
There are also no problems with supplies at fuel resale stations following Sunday's turmoil, according to the regulator.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block REC-T-35
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block REC-T-36
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block REC-T-26
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-914
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-913
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-912
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-911
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-908
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-907
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block POT-T-906
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Galp Energia Brasil, S.A. (Galp Energia Brasil)
-
Galp Energia Brasil, S.A. is a Brazilian subsidiary of Portugal's integrated energy corporation Galp. The company owns a stake in several exploration blocks in Brazil, acquired ...
- Company: Transportadora Associada de Gás S.A. (TAG) (TAG)
-
Transportadora Associada de Gas (TAG), established in 2002, operates gas pipelines for the transportation of natural gas, mainly in the north, northeast and southeast regions of...
- Company: NALCO Water
-
Ecolab is a trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect peopl...
- Company: Carmo Energy S.A. (Carmo Energy)
- Company: Construções e Comércio Camargo Corrêa S.A. (CCCC)
-
Construções e Comércio Camargo Corrêa (CCCC), a subsidiary of the Camargo Corrêa group, provides a variety of services, such as construction, ground works, engineering works; hy...
- Company: Origem Energia S.A. (Origem Energia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: PetroRio S.A. (PRIO)
-
PRIO, formerly HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company has operations...
- Company: GE Power Conversion Brasil Ltda. (GE Power Conversion Brasil)
-
GE Power Conversion Brasil Ltda. Is the Brazilian subsidiary of GE Power Conversion, a division of the GE group that operates as a provider of energy conversion systems for the ...
- Company: Ultracargo Operacões Logisticas e Partipacões Ltda. (Ultracargo)
-
Ultracargo, a unit of Brazilian fuels and logistics conglomerate Ultrapar, is the country's main provider of bulk liquid storage. It has a storage capacity of nearly 824,000m3 t...