France’s Alstom looking to expand roaster of LatAm tech suppliers
French transportation giant Alstom will increase its base of technology suppliers in Latin America as projects and demand grow in the region.
On its website, the multinational has opened a platform where suppliers can pre-register. The aim of the initiative is to obtain “more efficiency, proximity and innovation with new partners in Latin America," Alstom said in a press release.
The company is looking for LatAm companies that work with installations, engineering (systems, hardware and software), testing and commissioning support, as well as data analysis - such as big data, machine learning and AI.
Suppliers will be able to provide solutions to Alstom's businesses in markets such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico.
Interested companies can access the website and fill out the contact form.
In a December interview with BNamericas, Michel Boccaccio, Alstom’s VP for Latin America and head of Brazilian operations, said that Brazil, Mexico and Chile are the most important LatAm markets for the group, “now and for the next few years.”
Boccaccio also said that in Brazil it planned to hire 650 people for the company's expanded Taubaté factory in São Paulo state.
