French regulator awards 5G bands to 8 carriers in LatAm territories
French telecoms regulator Arcep has assigned 5G spectrum bands to eight mobile carriers in the Latin American territories of French Guiana, Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin.
The process is part of a spectrum award process currently underway in those French territories, comprising the 700MHz, 900MHz, 2.1GHz and 3.4GHz-3.8GHz (3.5GHz) bands, and follows a pre-selection of carriers in mid-December.
At that time, four companies filed applications for frequency allocation procedures in Guiana and four for procedures in Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin.
In French Guiana, after assessing the documentation, Arcep approved Digicel, Free Caraïbe, Orange Caraïbe and Outremer Telecom (SFR) for the auction, also authorizing the assignment to of a block of 5MHz+5MHz in the 700MHz band to each of them.
Arcep said that they are now eligible for two remaining blocks of 5MHz+5MHz in the same band, as well as the assignment of the 3.4GHz-3.8GHz bands, as part of the second phase of the auction.
Overall, the French watchdog is offering a total of 240MHz in four blocks in the 3.4GHz-3.8GHz band. Licenses are valid for 15 years and renewable for a further five.
ISLANDS
Arcep also cleared Dauphin Telecom, Digicel AFG, Free Caraïbe and Orange Caraïbe to receive spectrum on the islands of Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin.
Likewise, it also authorized the assignment of a block of 50MHz in the 3.4GHz-3.8GHz band to each of them.
Free Caraïbe and Orange Caraïbe were also cleared to bid for a block of 4.8MHz in the 900MHz band in Saint Barthélemy, as well as for a block of 5MHz+5MHz in the 2.1GHz band, also in Saint Barthélemy.
According to the watchdog, "the four applicants are authorized to participate in the auction for the remaining 10MHz of spectrum in the 3.4GHz-3.8GHz band, as well as for the assignment of the 700MHz band in Saint Barthélemy and in Saint Martin."
Overall, Arcep is offering 380MHz of spectrum in the 3.4-3.8GHz band in each of these territories. Licenses are valid for 15 years and renewable for another five.
Pictured: The island of Saint Barthélemy. Source: AFP.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: ICT
Colombia begins drawing up strategic information technology plan
In other ICT regulatory news, Colombia urges operators to comply with the highest standards and best business practices and Peru brings together ex...
Peru mulls forcing telcos to pay compensation for service interruptions
While regulator Osiptel backs the plan, association Afin criticized it would violate concession contracts.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Falcon de Layer 9 Data Centers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: CloudHQ Paulínia data center (GRU technological campus)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Cable submarino Firmina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 02)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 03)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 04)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Huechuraba data storage center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: CloudHQ Rio de Janeiro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: CloudHQ Querétaro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Services
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A. (Sparkle)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: BNamericas
-
Business News Americas (BNamericas) is an online source of daily business information and intelligence on Latin America. Its services include the publication of analytical repor...
- Company: J&A Garrigues, S.L.P. (Garrigues)
-
J&A Garrigues, S.L.P. (Garrigues) is an international legal and tax services firm that provides business law advice. Since its creation in 1941, the company operate in thirteen ...
- Company: CBRE Brasil
- Company: Grupo Carso S.A.B. de C.V. (Grupo Carso)
-
Grupo Carso is a Mexican industrial conglomerate made up of a diversified group of companies in four business sectors: industrial, infrastructure, retail and energy, with activi...
- Company: Consorcio YOFC Network
- Company: Orocom S.A.C. (Orocom)
- Company: Trans Ocean Network Corp. (Trans Ocean Network)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Sitios Latinoamérica, S.A.B. de C.V. (Sitios Latam)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cirion Technologies (Cirion)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...