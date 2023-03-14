Fresnillo expects Pyrites plant grid connection in Q2
Mexican miner Fresnillo expects connection to the national grid for its US$155mn Pyrites plant to take place in the second quarter instead of 1Q23 as previously announced.
“Our new Juanicipio [silver] mine is now being commissioned and we expect to achieve grid connection of the new Pyrites plant phase II in the second quarter,” CEO Octavio Alvídrez said in the company’s 2022 financial results report.
Construction of the plant in the Fresnillo district was commissioned in 4Q20 and the start of operations has suffered several delays, including grid connection by state-run power utility CFE.
The tie-in of the US$440mn Juanicipio flotation plant to the grid was concluded by end of last year, with commissioning starting immediately afterward.
In January, Fresnillo said it aimed to reach nameplate capacity at Juanicipio in 3Q23 instead of the following quarter. The miner also said then that the focus was on getting Pyrites connected to the grid by the end of the first quarter, with commissioning and ramp-up set to start immediately afterward.
However, with priority given to the grid connection at Juanicipio, the tie-in of Pyrites was delayed.
Fresnillo has eight operating mines, all of them in Mexico: Fresnillo, Saucito, Juanicipio, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena and San Julián. It has one development project (Pyrites) and four advanced exploration projects: Orisyvo, Rodeo, Guanajuato and Tajitos. The company’s pipeline also includes a number of long-term exploration prospects.
Pyrites is expected to increase silver and gold recovery rates by processing old and new tailings from Fresnillo and Saucito.
In 2023 the company plans to invest around US$630mn, up 6.4% from last year.
London-listed Fresnillo is the world's biggest primary silver miner and Mexico's second biggest gold producer, while Mexico is the world's top silver producer.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Mexico: Avino Silver Vein Extended A Further 315 Metres
This exploration program is designed to test the continuity of the steeply dipping mineralization and to understand the source of the mineralization.
Bear Creek Mining Exceeds Guidance with 13,710 Ozs of Gold Produced in Q4 2022 and Discovers a New Vein at Mercedes...
13,710 ounces of gold produced during Q4 2022; a 23% increase in Mercedes production compared to Q3 2022.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Santana-Los Verdes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Chipriona
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Metates (Phase I)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: La India
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: El Tigre
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Los Reyes (ex-Guadalupe de los Reyes)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Batopilas (Reyna Silver)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Guigui
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Oposura
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Los Ricos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V. (Minera Frisco)
-
The Mexican Minera Frisco, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, is engaged in the production and sale of gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. Currently, it operates 8 mining a...
- Company: ArcelorMittal Mexico S.A. de C.V. (ArcelorMittal Mexico)
-
ArcelorMittal Mexico S.A. de C.V, the local unit of Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal, operates six facilities in three ports in Mexico and has installed capacity of 6....
- Company: Minera Peñasquito S.A. de C.V. (Minera Peñasquito)
-
Minera Peñasquito S.A. de C.V. is subsidiary of the Canadian group Goldcorp Inc. It is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, processing and sale of metallic minerals, such a...
- Company: Consorcio Minero Benito Juárez Peña Colorada, S.A. de C.V. (Peña Colorada)
-
Mexican Consorcio Peña Colorada belongs to ArcelorMittal and Ternium, each one with a 50% stake. The consortium explores and exploits ferrous deposits to produce iron ore pellet...
- Company: Minera de Cordilleras S.A. de R.L. de C.V. (Minera de Cordilleras)
-
Minera de Cordilleras S.A. de R.L. de C.V. (Minera de Cordilleras) is a subsidiary of the US-based Golden Minerals Company involved in the exploration of precious metal deposits...
- Company: Workforce Total Solutions Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (WTS Energy Mexico)
-
WTS energy is a worldwide operating consultancy and manpower agency company in the Oil and Gas and Energy sector operating in over 50 countries. Its main offi...
- Company: Grupo México S.A.B de C.V. (Grupo México)
-
Mexican conglomerate Grupo México (GMexico) has operations in the mining, transportation and infrastructure services. Its mining division comprises 15 open-pit and underground m...
- Company: Tubos de Acero de México S.A. (TenarisTamsa)
-
TenarisTamsa is a fully integrated seamless pipe manufacturing facility created in 1952, under the name of Tubos de Acero de México S.A. Two years later, the company started its...
- Company: Calizas Industriales del Carmen, S.A. de C.V. (SAC-TUN)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...