Mexican miner Fresnillo expects connection to the national grid for its US$155mn Pyrites plant to take place in the second quarter instead of 1Q23 as previously announced.

“Our new Juanicipio [silver] mine is now being commissioned and we expect to achieve grid connection of the new Pyrites plant phase II in the second quarter,” CEO Octavio Alvídrez said in the company’s 2022 financial results report.

Construction of the plant in the Fresnillo district was commissioned in 4Q20 and the start of operations has suffered several delays, including grid connection by state-run power utility CFE.

The tie-in of the US$440mn Juanicipio flotation plant to the grid was concluded by end of last year, with commissioning starting immediately afterward.

In January, Fresnillo said it aimed to reach nameplate capacity at Juanicipio in 3Q23 instead of the following quarter. The miner also said then that the focus was on getting Pyrites connected to the grid by the end of the first quarter, with commissioning and ramp-up set to start immediately afterward.

However, with priority given to the grid connection at Juanicipio, the tie-in of Pyrites was delayed.

Fresnillo has eight operating mines, all of them in Mexico: Fresnillo, Saucito, Juanicipio, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena and San Julián. It has one development project (Pyrites) and four advanced exploration projects: Orisyvo, Rodeo, Guanajuato and Tajitos. The company’s pipeline also includes a number of long-term exploration prospects.

Pyrites is expected to increase silver and gold recovery rates by processing old and new tailings from Fresnillo and Saucito.

In 2023 the company plans to invest around US$630mn, up 6.4% from last year.

London-listed Fresnillo is the world's biggest primary silver miner and Mexico's second biggest gold producer, while Mexico is the world's top silver producer.