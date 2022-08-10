Ecuador , Colombia and Guyana
Press Release

Frontera Energy updates 2022 capital and production guidance

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tight gas Onshore Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Production Brent Upstream Oil sands NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Capex Coalbed methane Shale gas  Subsea Deepwater WTI Shale Oil Financial results Type of hydrocarbons Offshore Shallow waters Heavy oil Upstream Company Crude oil Natural Gas Location Mexican Mix

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address