GCC enters into a settlement agreement with Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles (Cimsa)
By GCC
GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC* or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today that it has entered into a settlement agreement (the "Agreement") reaching a mutual release with Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles, S.A. (“CIMSA”).
Pursuant to the Agreement, GCC and CIMSA negotiated an amount that satisfied both parties, concluding all disputes between them. This Agreement does not preclude GCC´s option to recover the settlement amount from other third parties as the case may be.
The Agreement does not affect, in any way, the Company's solid financial position, the fulfillment of obligations and liabilities, or the normal course of business. This document is submitted in compliance with Article 54 of the Mexican Issuers' Regulation (Circular Única de Emisoras).
