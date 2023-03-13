Mexico and United States
Press Release

GCC enters into a settlement agreement with Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles (Cimsa)

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 13, 2023
Cement plant

By GCC

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC* or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced today that it has entered into a settlement agreement (the "Agreement") reaching a mutual release with Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles, S.A. (“CIMSA”). 

Pursuant to the Agreement, GCC and CIMSA negotiated an amount that satisfied both parties, concluding all disputes between them. This Agreement does not preclude GCC´s option to recover the settlement amount from other third parties as the case may be.

The Agreement does not affect, in any way, the Company's solid financial position, the fulfillment of obligations and liabilities, or the normal course of business. This document is submitted in compliance with Article 54 of the Mexican Issuers' Regulation (Circular Única de Emisoras).

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Court of Appeals’ ruling in the case of GCC vs. Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles (CIMSA)

Court of Appeals’ ruling in the case of GCC vs. Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles (CIMSA)

The highest constitutional court in Bolivia, the country with jurisdiction over the arbitration, ruled in favor of GCC in this matter.

Mexico starts construction of US$130mn Tamaulipas hospital

Mexico starts construction of US$130mn Tamaulipas hospital

And a 216-bed hospital is planned for Ensenada in Baja California.

Mexico City mayor deploys national guard in metro

Mexico City mayor deploys national guard in metro

KCS meets with Mexico’s top infra official to tout benefits of rail corridor

KCS meets with Mexico’s top infra official to tout benefits of rail corridor

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

Where Caxxor wants to take the US$3.3bn T-MEC corridor this year

Where Caxxor wants to take the US$3.3bn T-MEC corridor this year

Snapshot: Mexico’s cable-stayed bridge projects

Snapshot: Mexico’s cable-stayed bridge projects

Another metro accident stains Mexico City mayor’s record

Another metro accident stains Mexico City mayor’s record

Tren Maya begins pedestrian and vehicular crossing operations in Villa El Triunfo, Tabasco

Tren Maya begins pedestrian and vehicular crossing operations in Villa El Triunfo, Tabasco

Spotlight: 2 key Mexico-US border infra projects

Spotlight: 2 key Mexico-US border infra projects

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio ICEACSA-Orva Ingeniería
  • Consorcio ICEACSA-Orva Ingeniería is a company formed by Orva Ingeniería, SA de CV and ICEACSA México SA de CV for the execution of the Chalco - Santa Martha Trolebús project, w...

Latest news

Heavy Peru rains drown out prospects of economic recovery

Heavy Peru rains drown out prospects of economic recovery

Developer resubmits US$66mn Chile solar-battery project

Developer resubmits US$66mn Chile solar-battery project

Mexican construction sector contracted in January from December

Mexican construction sector contracted in January from December

Major US trade groups ask Biden to escalate Mexican energy dispute

Major US trade groups ask Biden to escalate Mexican energy dispute

Brazil's telecom tower firms step up opposition against Winity-Telefónica deal

Brazil's telecom tower firms step up opposition against Winity-Telefónica deal