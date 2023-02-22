US internet service provider (ISP) GigNet plans to expand into Mexico's Yucatán state and has not ruled out continuing to grow in "other parts of Mexico."

The company has a strong presence in Quintana Roo state, where it expects to add more than 225,000 homes passed with fiber this year.

"In addition to the growth that is contemplated towards the southern part of Quintana Roo state, we're planning to grow towards new areas where our current clients have operations and are asking us to expand," Luis de Potestad, director of media and special projects at GigNet, told BNamericas via email.

“We will follow our clients to Yucatán state and perhaps to other places in Mexico,” he added.

GigNet is a specialist in providing services to the Mexican tourism sector. According to its website, the operator connects around 500 hotels and 160,000 rooms.

GigNet has invested more than US$50mn in a fiber optic network, service platform and brand identity. The company has 400km of fiber optics in the north of Quintana Roo, where more than 85% of the state's economic activities take place.

“We will continue to invest in the region to expand our network and our other services such as cyber security, facial recognition, streaming video and the Internet of Things (IoT) for home and business,” said Potestad.

In recent years, GigNet has extended its fiber optic network north of Cancún and into the Tulum hotel area, with metropolitan fiber loops in tourist hubs Cancún and Playa del Carmen.

The company has also invested in a submarine cable, GigNet-1, connecting Cancún with Boca Raton in the US.