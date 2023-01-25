Gonvarri Solar Steel signs Colombia supply deal with Grenergy Renovables
Gonvarri Solar Steel post
Gonvarri Solar Steel signs a new supply with Grenergy Renovables in #colombia for 11 MW of TracSmart+ 1V. The supply, which will be carried out in 2023 with a total of 173 of our TracSmarT+ 1V #trackers, will mean an annual energy saving of 24,100 MWh, the energy equivalent to the consumption of more than 6,000 homes each year. Solar Steel and Grenergy strengthen their relationship and continue their international expansion in #latam , where more than 3GW have already been supplied.
