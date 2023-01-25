Colombia
Press Release

Gonvarri Solar Steel signs Colombia supply deal with Grenergy Renovables

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Photovoltaic
Gonvarri Solar Steel signs Colombia supply deal with Grenergy Renovables

Gonvarri Solar Steel post

Gonvarri Solar Steel signs a new supply with Grenergy Renovables in #colombia  for 11 MW of TracSmart+ 1V. The supply, which will be carried out in 2023 with a total of 173 of our TracSmarT+ 1V #trackers, will mean an annual energy saving of 24,100 MWh, the energy equivalent to the consumption of more than 6,000 homes each year. Solar Steel and Grenergy strengthen their relationship and continue their international expansion in #latam , where more than 3GW have already been supplied.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Solar PV to overtake onshore wind in Latin America from 2023

Solar PV to overtake onshore wind in Latin America from 2023

Solar leads as lowest cost technology to 2050, superseding all other power generation technologies in region

Colombian towns evacuated as EPM readies Hidroituango startup

Colombian towns evacuated as EPM readies Hidroituango startup

The simulation exercise involved communities in the municipalities of Ituango, Briceño, Valdivia and Tarazá, in Colombia's northwestern Antioquia d...

Joining the dots in Latin America's clean energy transition

Joining the dots in Latin America's clean energy transition

Colombia: In October, the country's energy reservoirs closed at 86.5%

Colombia: In October, the country's energy reservoirs closed at 86.5%

Colombia readies energy transition roadmap

Colombia readies energy transition roadmap

Colombia secures IDB financing for energy efficiency investments

Colombia secures IDB financing for energy efficiency investments

CNE participated in the Regional Energy Integration Commission

CNE participated in the Regional Energy Integration Commission

Colombia inks clean energy accord with European Investment Bank

Colombia inks clean energy accord with European Investment Bank

Scala, Enel ink deal for LatAm datacenter power supply

Scala, Enel ink deal for LatAm datacenter power supply

Hidroituango tests won't be rushed, says Medellín mayor

Hidroituango tests won't be rushed, says Medellín mayor

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Bancolombia S.A.  (Bancolombia)
  • Bancolombia, Colombia's largest bank by assets and shareholders' equity, is a full service financial institution offering a broad range of banking products and services – includ...
  • Company: Celsia S.A.  (Celsia)
  • Celsia is the energy arm of the conglomerate Grupo Argos. The company boasts an innovative portfolio focused on energy efficiency and a drive to contribute positively towards su...
  • Company: AES Colombia
  • AES Colombia, formerly known as AES Chivor & Cia S.C.A. E.S.P, is a Colombian company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity in the country. The company operates two ...
  • Company: Empresas Públicas de Medellín E.S.P.  (EPM)
  • Empresas Públicas de Medellin E.S.P. (EPM), owned by the Municipality of Medellín, supplies water and sanitation, electricity and gas to 123 municipalities in the Colombian depa...

Latest news

Goiás launches plan to expand rail network

Goiás launches plan to expand rail network

Peru authorizes transfer of natural gas distribution funds

Peru authorizes transfer of natural gas distribution funds

Gonvarri Solar Steel signs Colombia supply deal with Grenergy Renovables

Gonvarri Solar Steel signs Colombia supply deal with Grenergy Renovables

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued R...

Spotlight: LatAm fixed internet speeds

Spotlight: LatAm fixed internet speeds