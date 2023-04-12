Statement from the Government of Nuevo León

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

"For the new Nuevo León, nothing is impossible," declared the Governor.

Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda launched the first stage of the construction of Line 4 of the Metrorrey Collective Transport System, by giving the starting signal to the drilling work for deep foundation surveys.

In his message to members of his Cabinet, the Governor pointed out that Line 4 is part of the infrastructure projects that were detained for decades and that will be carried out in this six-year term.

Line 4 is one of the construction projects for a new mobility system made up of three Lines, which add up to a total of approximately 36 kilometers and are part of the Worthy Transport axis of the Move León Plan. With its operation, 55 thousand potential users will benefit daily.

"For me it was very important to recover that space with a Metro Line and today it becomes a reality, we want to show Nuevo León that what seemed impossible here can be achieved," he said.

"Everything that was stopped for years, that was planned for years, for the new Nuevo León there is nothing impossible and we are going to do in a six-year term what has not been done in 40 years."

"This Line 4, like Line 6, was planned since 1992 and since that year these works should have started, but it is until now 2023 that with great pleasure and with accelerator we started Line 4 of the Metro," he added.

The Secretary of Mobility and Urban Planning, Hernán Villarreal, reiterated that these works will be carried out under innovative schemes that will not affect the circulation of vehicles.

He pointed out that the prefabricated technology will allow there to be no road closures, but rather a reduction of lanes on Constitución Avenue.

It should be noted that the drilling of Line 4 will be carried out in an extension of 2.41 kilometers, which includes what will be the Hospital de Gynecology stations up to Avenida Juárez, in the municipality of Monterrey.

In total, this Line will cover 7.5 kilometers and will consist of 10 stations, connecting the municipalities of Monterrey and San Pedro. The project has a 90 percent approval rate based on socialization efforts with the population.

On the other hand, in view of the construction work on Line 4 of the Metro, the Government of Nuevo León recommends that citizens leave home, work or school early, as well as avoid false information, avoid stopping in front of the work and information through the official channels of the State.

On February 11, the project began with Line 6, which will include in its first stage from the "Y" Griega station to Citadel, also with drilling for deep foundation surveys, which will cover 9 kilometers.

The event was attended by Abraham Vargas Molina, General Director of the Metrorrey Collective Transportation System; José Manuel Valdez Gaytán, Director General of the Institute for Mobility and Accessibility; José Francisco Ibargüengoytia Borrego, Undersecretary of Infrastructure; Guillermo Hernández Ramírez, Secretary of Sustainable Infrastructure of Monterrey, as well as Representatives Roberto Farías, Carlos Rodríguez and Representative Iraís Reyes.