This is a machine translation of TIM's press release

Campo Grande, March 23, 2023 - TIM and the Way112 and Way306 Concessionaires, from the Way Brasil Group, announce an unprecedented partnership to bring 4G to more than 600 kilometers of highways in one of the main connections between the north and south of state of Mato Grosso do Sul, covering the entire length of MS-112, stretch of BR-158, BR-436 and MS-306.

The project benefits around 30,000 vehicles that circulate daily on the roads, and becomes yet another TIM road coverage initiative, which by 2023 already adds up to more than 1,450 km of coverage on national highways. The partnership also benefits more than 276,000 residents in 8 municipalities, towns and villages, reaching 108 public schools and 46 health units.

With connectivity, it will be possible to expand 4G coverage to public services, in addition to guaranteeing quality mobile service to agricultural producers in the region.



The implementation project will be divided into three phases, and will start in the city of Cassilândia. Throughout 2023, the other municipalities on the MS-112, BR-158, BR-436 highways will receive works to install the towers and transmission equipment.

The work should extend into 2024, the year of its completion, with the implementation of 4G coverage on the MS-306, and also favors initiatives related to tourism, in addition to agribusiness and other sectors of industry.



“Providing connectivity to the highways of Mato Grosso do Sul in the stretches under the concession of Grupo Way Brasil, and also to the surrounding communities, is one of the priorities of the concessionaire, whether to expand our work and communication with employees, but mainly, to offer the best driving conditions for users who travel around the region every day. Our partnership with TIM allows us to deliver the best services, going beyond our contractual obligations, connecting things and people”, celebrates Paulo Nunes Lopes, CEO of Grupo Way Brasil.



For Alberto Griselli, CEO of TIM Brasil, the operator's presence in coverage contracts on Brazilian roads reinforces the commitment to be in the entire territory: "In addition to being 5G leaders in the country, we have the largest 4G coverage and presence in all municipalities Brazilians. We are expanding our work to highways, supporting more road safety, more comfort for drivers and passengers, and benefiting an entire region. With robust, resilient and sustainable work, we are reaching the four corners of Brazil”.



The project provides quality coverage for users, allowing the provision of georeferenced information in real time, increasing safety during travel. For companies and the logistics sector, the increase in 4G coverage, associated with NB-IoT technology, makes a difference due to the possibility of using vehicle tracking and telemetry, in addition to enabling communication and fleet control, providing greater security and better planning.



For the concessionaire, there are a series of services for its operation, such as communication between teams, traffic management, emergency call systems on the roads and the possibility of monitoring the integrity of structures, in addition to a series of safety features. In the future, it will be possible to implement billing services. And for neighboring communities and villages, connectivity arrives within a project to democratize access, allowing for greater digital inclusion.



About Grupo Way Brasil

Grupo Way Brasil is the operator with the largest road network in the country. The Company, a subsidiary of the ASTM Group, currently manages ten highway concessions totaling more than 4 thousand kilometers in eight states in the South, Southeast, Midwest, North and Northeast regions. In addition, it manages two logistical assets: a regulatory yard and a port terminal that serve the Port of Santos, the largest in Latin America. For more than 20 years, Grupo Way Brasil has been present in road corridors for the flow of agricultural and industrial production, as well as in relevant tourist axes in the country, providing our users with more fluid, safe and comfortable trips. For more information, visit: Way-306 (way306.com.br).



About TIM

“Evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is the purpose of TIM, a leading operator in mobile coverage and 4G presence. Pioneer in 5G tests, it is also ready to be a protagonist of the technology that will revolutionize different sectors of society, in line with its signature: “Imagine the possibilities”. Committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, it is part of important portfolios on the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the Novo Mercado, the S&P/B3 Brasil ESG and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It is listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which brings together the most sustainable companies in the world, and was the first operator to obtain ISO 37001 certification for combating bribery. It is also part of the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index and leads, among companies in Brazil and in the global telecom sector, the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. For more information, visit www.tim.com.br.



