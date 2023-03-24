Guatemala authorizes power supply call
Guatemala’s power regulator CNEE has approved bidding rules presented by distributors to help cover demand from May 1 this year to April 30, 2025.
Process 1-2023 seeks up to 80MW for EEGSA and up to 68MW for Deorsa and Deocsa, known jointly as Energuate.
The call is open to renewable and non-renewable generation, according to information from the watchdog.
CNEE is also overseeing process PEG-4-2022 to supply the power utilities for 15 years with offers due in April.
Electricity demand in January and February was above year-on-year levels, and offtake in 2022 grew 3% to 11,921GWh, data from wholesale power market administrator AMM shows.
[insight#259774687]
For its part, AMM released firm demand metrics for the three distributors and large users.
Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Guatemala due to the country’s “very strong fiscal and economic recovery, and further improved external metrics, following the pandemic and global price shocks.”
The agency added: “The post-pandemic recovery of real GDP was one of the fastest in Latin America.”
