Guatemala
News

Guatemala authorizes power supply call

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 24, 2023
Tenders Power purchase agreement (PPA) Statistics Demand
Guatemala authorizes power supply call

Guatemala’s power regulator CNEE has approved bidding rules presented by distributors to help cover demand from May 1 this year to April 30, 2025.

Process 1-2023 seeks up to 80MW for EEGSA and up to 68MW for Deorsa and Deocsa, known jointly as Energuate.

The call is open to renewable and non-renewable generation, according to information from the watchdog.

CNEE is also overseeing process PEG-4-2022 to supply the power utilities for 15 years with offers due in April.

Electricity demand in January and February was above year-on-year levels, and offtake in 2022 grew 3% to 11,921GWh, data from wholesale power market administrator AMM shows.

[insight#259774687]

For its part, AMM released firm demand metrics for the three distributors and large users.

Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Guatemala due to the country’s “very strong fiscal and economic recovery, and further improved external metrics, following the pandemic and global price shocks.”

The agency added: “The post-pandemic recovery of real GDP was one of the fastest in Latin America.” 

Also read Guatemala awards power transmission works

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Guatemala)

Central America, Caribbean energy watch

Central America, Caribbean energy watch

BNamericas provides a roundup of briefs from Guatemala, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Guyana.

Dominican Republic assumes pro tempore presidency of the Renewables Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean (RELAC)

Dominican Republic assumes pro tempore presidency of the Renewables Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean (...

Dominican Republic assumes pro tempore presidency of the Renewables Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean (RELAC)

Electricity route Costa Rica-Panama shows economic advantages and robust infrastructure

Electricity route Costa Rica-Panama shows economic advantages and robust infrastructure

Guatemala readying power supply call

Guatemala readying power supply call

Fund proposed to optimize CentAm power dispatch

Fund proposed to optimize CentAm power dispatch

Caribbean, Central America energy watch

Caribbean, Central America energy watch

Guatemala signs memoranda to strengthen conflict resolution capacity

Guatemala signs memoranda to strengthen conflict resolution capacity

Trelec delivers new energy transportation works to Guatemala

Trelec delivers new energy transportation works to Guatemala

The problems with Eclac's US$45bn Mexico and CentAm infra plan

The problems with Eclac's US$45bn Mexico and CentAm infra plan

Fitch Ratings affirms credit ratings of Grupo Energía Bogotá at 'BBB' on an international scale

Fitch Ratings affirms credit ratings of Grupo Energía Bogotá at 'BBB' on an international scale

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Guatemala)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: N.V. EnergieBedrijven Suriname
  • N.V. EnergieBedrijven Suriname (EBS) is a public utility company responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for over 500,000 citizens of the co...

Latest news

Analysis: Ecopetrol propping up Colombia's battered oil sector

Analysis: Ecopetrol propping up Colombia's battered oil sector

Highways, runways and hospitals: The fruits of Mexico’s drug cartels

Highways, runways and hospitals: The fruits of Mexico’s drug cartels

What's at risk in Guatemala's general elections

What's at risk in Guatemala's general elections

Earthquakes or climate change: Which is worse for Chile’s infra?

Earthquakes or climate change: Which is worse for Chile’s infra?

More details of Zama development plan surface

More details of Zama development plan surface