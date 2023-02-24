Mexico could take advantage of the resurgence of nearshoring to become a technology services center for the US, benefiting from its advantages in terms of qualified human resources, time zone and culture.

Since Mexico first signed the North American Free Trade Agreement with the US in 1992, it has attracted numerous manufacturing companies that utilize the competitive advantages provided by Mexican labor costs and logistics.

The country has strong activity in the automotive, home appliance and aerospace industries as a continuation of the value chains underpinning the US economy.

“I believe that the big opportunity, which has not been sufficiently exploited, is in the services industry,” Carlos López-Santibáñez, director of KPMG Technology Services Americas (KTSA), told BNamericas.

The executive underlined that Mexico has qualified labor with very low costs and with a concept of quality "equivalent to that of Japan, China or any country in the world." In addition, this labor is 40-50% cheaper than in the US.

In manufacturing, the differential in labor costs in Mexico versus the US is even greater.

KTSA itself is an example of service nearshoring. It was created as a delivery center for the US firm KPMG to replace part of its back office and technology consulting work that, until then, had been concentrated in India. The company now provides services for external clients too.

One of the main issues limiting the development of the services industry in Mexico is related to the lack of impetus from the State, said López-Santibáñez.

“I have dedicated myself a lot to making the Mexican authorities understand that the economic spillover generated by a company like ours is almost equivalent to that of a factory, because our people don't earn the minimum wage, so the 650 people we now have [at KTSA] generate an economic spillover equivalent to 3,000 or 4,000 people in a factory,” he said.

Unlike Mexico, Costa Rica had great support from the authorities in attracting foreign companies and it has now become a technology hub in the region.

López-Santibáñez estimates that large manufacturing industries account for close to 90% of Mexico's total exports, meaning that professional services generate no more than 10%.

Asked about how much the sector could grow with the necessary incentives, the executive said that the country is in a position to add between 3 and 5 percentage points, to represent up to 15% of exports.

In the professional services sector, the biggest opportunity is in the technology area, he added. "Large companies like IBM, Tata Consulting Services ... they all already have an important footprint in Mexico." Secondly, KTSA sees opportunities in the provision of back office services such as finance, debt collection or human resources.

KTSA started out with just 100 employees. Now it has around 650 and plans to grow that figure to 2,000-3,000 in the next three or four years.

The international context with the war in Ukraine and the geopolitical tensions between the US and China have breathed new life into nearshoring, especially with the Joe Biden administration, which is more open to this type of production process than the government under Donald Trump.

“When a global analysis of sociopolitical risk factors is done, there has been a 180-degree turnaround in some countries. Ukraine was one of the most important countries in Eastern Europe in terms of technology service companies,” he explained.

MANUFACTURE

Despite the fact that Mexico's manufacturing industry is already reasonably well-developed, López-Santibáñez believes that there are still opportunities. In particular, he sees interest on the part of US companies that are seeking opportunities in Mexico to reduce the logistics costs of bringing products from Asia.

Another opportunity is related to Chinese companies. With the US deciding to apply tariffs to many products from China and the risk of a new Cold War between the two countries, many firms are looking to move their manufacturing to Mexico.

“There is a great opportunity and a great promotion for Chinese companies to settle in Mexico and retain that slice of the pie that they've always had in manufacturing,” he said.

LATIN AMERICA

In addition to Mexico, López-Santibáñez thinks there are opportunities in services nearshoring in other Latin American countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Costa Rica. He even sees markets like Jamaica as promising, where KPMG has recently invested in a back office service center.

Colombia is a very open and stable economy, which has been working very hard on technological issues, he claimed, while Argentina has a great history of developing services, but economic and political difficulties have complicated the expansion of the sector.

“In Brazil, the main challenge is its tax scheme, which has tariff barriers for both imports and exports of products and services, which makes their competitive cost prohibitive,” he said.

Asked whether the current economic weakness will mean that Latin America will open up more to export opportunities or, on the contrary, tighten its borders, López-Santibáñez said that "he does not believe that in Latin America we're convinced that this opportunity can happen and we have to take advantage of it."

“I think a little more practicality is needed [on the part of governments] without abandoning your ideals and convictions to support the people most in need, but enabling industry and the economy,” he said.