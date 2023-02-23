Spanish satellite company Hispasat aims to increase connectivity in Latin America, leveraging the acquisition of Axess Networks and the launch of the Amazonas Nexus satellite.

The company is negotiating telemedicine and tele-education pilots in several countries in the region, commercial director Ignacio Sanchiz Sanz confirmed to BNamericas.

The Amazonas Nexus replaces the Amazonas 2 satellite and is designed for connectivity services. It covers the Americas and the North Atlantic corridor, where it will offer communications on commercial planes and ships, including cruise ships in the Caribbean.

Intelsat, which provides Wi-Fi services on planes, is an anchor customer. “We have signed contracts for large volumes of capacity and for long periods of time. The mobility business is one of the fastest growing verticals in the world,” Sanchis told BNamericas.

In Latin America, Hispasat wants Amazonas Nexus to help provide cellular backhaul services in isolated areas. With the acquisition of Axess Networks, the company inherited several satellite backhaul projects.

“Hispasat is a leader in satellite backhaul in the region and we connect thousands of rural base stations through our satellite solutions,” said Sanchis. The company has implemented satellite backhaul solutions in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Chile.

Sanchis expects satellite technology becoming a pillar of 5G, which will require denser networks and greater connectivity between towers. “We believe that satellite technology is going to be key for 5G to reach rural areas within reasonable time frames for those residents,” he said.

“We are also making an effort to promote different value-added solutions to reduce the digital divide in rural areas. Our idea is that it is not enough to bring connectivity, but that comprehensive solutions have to be brought that really impact the lives of the residents of these rural communities,” said Sanchis.

He added that Hispasat provides all the tele-education devices too, like tablets, laptops and digital whiteboards, as well as systems for downloading content and training for students and teachers.

"Right now we are in talks with no less than four or five governments in the region to shape projects in these areas, which we hope to deploy in the coming months and years," said Sanchis.

Hispasat plans to reach some sites directly with satellite, and then create a community Wi-Fi network, while in others a combination of satellite backhaul with cellular last mile will be used.

The company expects to maintain double-digit growth this year.

OTHER PROJECTS

Hispasat is also targeting the oil and gas industry, mining, coastal fishing and raw materials. “All companies increasingly demand more bandwidth and that is going to be a growth driver for us,” added Sanchis.

The company strengthened its video segment with the acquisition of Media Networks Latin America, a satellite television wholesale management platform that belonged to Telefónica.

With the teleport in Peru, the company now considers itself a regional leader in audiovisual services. "We are increasing our portfolio and launching streaming services that will help cable and internet operators to have a pay-TV and OTT offer, overcoming the entry barriers of this type of business," he said.