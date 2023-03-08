Hispasat presents its new Wave OTT Plus service for Latin America
Press Release by Hispasat
Madrid, 8 March 2023
Hispasat, Redeia's satellite communications operator, will present Wave OTT Plus, its new video-on-demand service for Latin America, during Andina Link 2023, the international telecommunications and convergent technologies trade show, which will take place from March 8 to 9, 2023 at the Convention Center of the Hotel Las Américas in Cartagena de Indias (Colombia).
The best offer of premium content and local channels
Wave OTT Plus, which will be showcased at the company's booth at Andina Link (L97 - Santa María A), combines HISPASAT's Over The Top (OTT) as-a-service video distribution platform with linear and video-on-demand content. Thus, the white-label OTT video distribution platform that HISPASAT launched last year is now joined by an offering of more than 50 international linear channels, series, movies and other premium content provided by the world's leading programmers.
Wave OTT Plus, which is part of the Hispasat Wave Video service portfolio, will be initially available in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela; and will soon be offered in Brazil as well. In addition to the international content offering, Wave OTT Plus will incorporate the most relevant local channels of each country.
Pay-TV operators and Internet service providers who want to complement their current offerings or add a new service to their portfolio will be able to offer their customers these OTT streaming services through customized applications with their own branding and on different devices. Wave OTT Plus is fully customizable and supports the most advanced and demanded features and functionalities in the market. As an end-to-end solution, the new service includes all technical, operational and content elements. This eliminates the need for operators to purchase proprietary infrastructure and content distribution licenses, and reduces both investment as well as time-to-market.
About Hispasat
Redeia's satellite communications operator, HISPASAT, offers broadband and satellite connectivity solutions that include Internet access, mobility and cellular network extension, as well as other value-added propositions to governments, corporations and telecommunications operators in the Americas, Europe and North Africa. It is also a leader in the broadcasting and distribution of audiovisual content in Spanish and Portuguese, including the transmission of top-rated Direct-to-Home (DTH) and High-Definition Television (HDTV) digital platforms, as well as transport and audiovisual signal management from HISPASAT Peru's teleport in Lurin. HISPASAT, formed by companies with presence both in Spain and Latin America, where its Brazilian subsidiary HISPAMAR is located, is one of the leading companies in the world in terms of revenues in its sector and the main communications bridge between Europe and America.
