After months of intense pressure, inflation in Brazil has shown show signs of slowing down, fuelling the debate about a possible reduction in the benchmark interest rate, for which the government has been pushing hard.

The official inflation index (IPCA), reached 4.65% in the 12 months ending in March, down from 5.60% in February, putting it within the tolerance range established by the central bank in its targets.

However, analysts warn that more time is needed to assess how consistent the slowdown in price rises actually is.

"The 12-month inflation rate could accelerate again in the coming months because the annual rate has been influenced by a few months of deflation last year, which is not likely to happen again this year," Roberto Troster, an economist at consultancy Troster & Associados and former chief economist at Brazilian banking federation Febraban, told BNamericas.

"Due to this, a reduction in the base rate by the central bank is not yet imminent – it will probably only happen during the second half of this year," he added.

The central bank uses an inflation target system to define its monetary policy. The inflation target was set at 3.75% for this year, with the tolerance range put at 1.75% to 4.75%.

Since inflation has remained outside this range in recent months, the central bank has kept its benchmark Selic interest rate at 13.75%, but the high base rate is affecting economic activity and has become a headache for the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is eager to produce positive economic figures during the first year of his government.

Due to the effects of high interest rates, economic agents have made downward revisions to their projections for the Brazilian economy this year.

The IMF recently cut its growth forecast for the Brazilian economy to 0.9% for 2023, compared with its previous prediction of 1.2%. By comparison, in 2022 the economy grew 2.9%.

POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS

Since taking office in January, Lula has repeatedly criticized the central bank's monetary policy. With Roberto Campos Neto at its helm, the bank has defended its decision to maintain the key interest rate at 13.75% to fight inflation.

Behind the attacks against the central bank is the fact that Lula's public approval rating has declined, as the perception among Brazilians is that the economy is deteriorating.

According to a survey published earlier this week by pollsters IPEC, 39% of Brazilians see Lula’s administration as being good or excellent, 30% say it is regular and 26% describe it as bad or terrible.

In a similar poll by IPEC in March, 41% of Brazilians thought Lula’s administration was good or excellent and 24% said it was bad or terrible.