How close is Brazil to a reduction in interest rates?
After months of intense pressure, inflation in Brazil has shown show signs of slowing down, fuelling the debate about a possible reduction in the benchmark interest rate, for which the government has been pushing hard.
The official inflation index (IPCA), reached 4.65% in the 12 months ending in March, down from 5.60% in February, putting it within the tolerance range established by the central bank in its targets.
However, analysts warn that more time is needed to assess how consistent the slowdown in price rises actually is.
"The 12-month inflation rate could accelerate again in the coming months because the annual rate has been influenced by a few months of deflation last year, which is not likely to happen again this year," Roberto Troster, an economist at consultancy Troster & Associados and former chief economist at Brazilian banking federation Febraban, told BNamericas.
"Due to this, a reduction in the base rate by the central bank is not yet imminent – it will probably only happen during the second half of this year," he added.
The central bank uses an inflation target system to define its monetary policy. The inflation target was set at 3.75% for this year, with the tolerance range put at 1.75% to 4.75%.
Since inflation has remained outside this range in recent months, the central bank has kept its benchmark Selic interest rate at 13.75%, but the high base rate is affecting economic activity and has become a headache for the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is eager to produce positive economic figures during the first year of his government.
Due to the effects of high interest rates, economic agents have made downward revisions to their projections for the Brazilian economy this year.
The IMF recently cut its growth forecast for the Brazilian economy to 0.9% for 2023, compared with its previous prediction of 1.2%. By comparison, in 2022 the economy grew 2.9%.
POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS
Since taking office in January, Lula has repeatedly criticized the central bank's monetary policy. With Roberto Campos Neto at its helm, the bank has defended its decision to maintain the key interest rate at 13.75% to fight inflation.
Behind the attacks against the central bank is the fact that Lula's public approval rating has declined, as the perception among Brazilians is that the economy is deteriorating.
According to a survey published earlier this week by pollsters IPEC, 39% of Brazilians see Lula’s administration as being good or excellent, 30% say it is regular and 26% describe it as bad or terrible.
In a similar poll by IPEC in March, 41% of Brazilians thought Lula’s administration was good or excellent and 24% said it was bad or terrible.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Brazil)
Spotlight: The outlook for M&As in Brazil this year
Luis Motta, a partner in KPMG's M&A area, talked with BNamericas about the trends for this year.
Brazil's new govt will remain on track with rail and road concessions, PPPs
In parallel with the agenda of concessions, the government will also use public funds to finalize stalled projects.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Ventos de São Roque 04 wind farm (Don Inocencio Norte - Lagoa dos Ventos III complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Casposo-Manantiales (Casposo mine expansion)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: San Cristóbal aerial cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: Oeste-Leste railway (FIOL)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: Update and Environmental Improvements of the Coker Industrial Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
27 minutes from now
- Project: Monorail of Santiago city
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: La Coipa Restart (phase 7)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Aura Caetité 2 wind farm (Tanque Novo wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: Santiago - Chillán modernization (Chillán - Alameda rehabilitation)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Valledupar Solar photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Bendito Resources Inc. (Bendito Resources)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Buenavista del Cobre S.A. de C.V. (Buenavista del Cobre)
-
Buenavista del Cobre S.A de C.V., formerly Mexicana de Cananea S.A de C.V., is a Mexican mining company and a subsidiary of Grupo México since 1990. It operates the Buenavista o...
- Company: Grupo AM
- Company: Itrans
- Company: MMG Ltd. (MMG)
-
MMG Ltd. is a mid-tier global resources company which explores, develops, and mines base metal deposits around the world. Controlled by state-owned China Minmetals Corporation, ...
- Company: Strabag SpA / Züblin International GmbH Chile Spa (Strabag / Züblin Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: TE Connectivity, Ltd. (TE Connectivity)
-
TE Connectivity is a provider of electric and electronic solutions which offers products and services associated to engineering on network systems, optic fiber, wire & cable, co...
- Company: Jamaica Public Service Limited (JPS)
-
Jamaica Public Service Limited (JPS) is a Jamaican electricity supplier, controlled by the partnership between Marubeni Corporation and Korea East-West Power Co. Ltd. (80%), tog...
- Company: Transclor S.A. (Transclor)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...