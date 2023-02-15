Brazil
Hydro Alunorte to build tailings processing plant Brazil's Pará state

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Brazilian alumina refinery Hydro Alunorte, controlled by Norway’s Norsk Hydro, plans building a bauxite tailings plant in Pará state in partnership with Wave Aluminium, a global technology company focused on sustainable alumina tailings processing.

The company did not unveil an investment amount but plans to start operations in 2024.

“We have already eliminated the need for permanent storage of bauxite tailings at the mine in Paragominas, using a pioneering technology called tailings dry backfill, where the tailings go through the drying process and are taken back to the mined areas before rehabilitation,” John Thuestad, Hydro’s vice president of bauxite and alumina, said in a statement.

Initial processing capacity is 50,000t/y, while the plant has potential to be expanded to 2Mt/y-4Mt/y. It will support Hydro's goal of achieving 10% utilization of bauxite waste generation by 2030 and eliminating the need for new permanent bauxite waste storage by 2050.

Wave Aluminum’s technology will allow different minerals to be separated and converted into commercially viable materials.

Combined 2023-27 mining capex is US$50bn, US$6.5bn of which will go to ESG initiatives like tailings solutions, according to mining association Ibram.

