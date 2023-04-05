Panama
Press Release

IDB Invest Supports St. Georges Bank to Promote Green Projects in Panama

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
ESG Clean Energy Transition Banks Commercial & Retail Banking Investment banking Financing Private banking & management Development and Integration Bank Multilaterals Climate change

IDB Invest release

IDB Invest is providing up to $10 million in financing to St. Georges Bank, part of the Promerica Group, one of the main financial groups in the region, to support the development, financing and expansion of its green portfolio in Panama.

A subordinated loan with a 10-year term will strengthen the lender’s regulatory capital and provide access to long-term financing to support the growth of its green portfolio, driven in large part by loans for renewable energy, in line with the country strategy of the IDB Group.

Access to financing in the region is crucial to increase the implementation of green technologies, especially in the renewable energy sector, that may help facing the climate change crisis. The banking sector plays a key role to direct capital flows towards projects and companies aligned with these efforts.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, IDB Invest will provide advisory services to St. Georges Bank with the aim of supporting the design of green financing lines for the renewable energy sector, thus transferring capacities for green financing in priority market segments. The advisory will also provide help St. Georges Bank implement improvements in socio-environmental policies and practices through a Social and Environmental Action Plan.

With this project, IDB Invest strengthens its commitment to help promote green portfolios in Panama and the region.

The deal is expected to contribute to the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Climate Action (SDG 13), and Partnerships for the Goals ( SDG 17).

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Panama)

Good start to the year for Grupo EPM, its revenues in the first quarter were $7.3 billion

Good start to the year for Grupo EPM, its revenues in the first quarter were $7.3 billion

For the period January-March 2022, the income of the business group grew by 31% compared to the same period in 2021

President of the Republic sanctions Law that encourages electric mobility in transport in Panama

President of the Republic sanctions Law that encourages electric mobility in transport in Panama

As of the year 2025, the cars of public institutions and collective and selective transport must gradually change to electric vehicles.

Interenergy expanding Panama renewable power footprint

Interenergy expanding Panama renewable power footprint

Central America power transmission watch

Central America power transmission watch

LatAm, Caribbean secure hydropower development boost

LatAm, Caribbean secure hydropower development boost

Panama energy efficiency roadmap looks to reduce power use by 15%

Panama energy efficiency roadmap looks to reduce power use by 15%

Panama public entities to require renewables component

Panama public entities to require renewables component

SNE invites companies and organizations to participate in the progress of distributed generation in Panama

SNE invites companies and organizations to participate in the progress of distributed generation in Panama

Central America power watch

Central America power watch

GE Secures Combined Cycle Power Plant Equipment Order for Generadora Gatún in Panama

GE Secures Combined Cycle Power Plant Equipment Order for Generadora Gatún in Panama

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Panama)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Eólica Energy S.A.  (Eólica Energy)
  • Eólica Energy is a Panamanian firm formed by companies engaged in the energy generation sector. In 2015, Eólica Energy was awarded a contract to provisionally build and operate ...
  • Company: Ecotek Investments, Inc.  (Ecotek)
  • Ecotek provides engineering services to the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical, power generation (conventional and renewable) and environment sectors.

Latest news

Anglo American paving way for green hydrogen corridor in central Chile

Anglo American paving way for green hydrogen corridor in central Chile

Colombia's environment agency rejects license for US$500mn tram line

Colombia's environment agency rejects license for US$500mn tram line

Colombian oil production edges higher despite violence, political risk

Colombian oil production edges higher despite violence, political risk

Brazil’s Orizon to invest US$2bn in biomethane plants

Brazil’s Orizon to invest US$2bn in biomethane plants

What you need to know about Mexico's Iberdrola asset purchase

What you need to know about Mexico's Iberdrola asset purchase