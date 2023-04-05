IDB Invest release

IDB Invest is providing up to $10 million in financing to St. Georges Bank, part of the Promerica Group, one of the main financial groups in the region, to support the development, financing and expansion of its green portfolio in Panama.

A subordinated loan with a 10-year term will strengthen the lender’s regulatory capital and provide access to long-term financing to support the growth of its green portfolio, driven in large part by loans for renewable energy, in line with the country strategy of the IDB Group.

Access to financing in the region is crucial to increase the implementation of green technologies, especially in the renewable energy sector, that may help facing the climate change crisis. The banking sector plays a key role to direct capital flows towards projects and companies aligned with these efforts.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, IDB Invest will provide advisory services to St. Georges Bank with the aim of supporting the design of green financing lines for the renewable energy sector, thus transferring capacities for green financing in priority market segments. The advisory will also provide help St. Georges Bank implement improvements in socio-environmental policies and practices through a Social and Environmental Action Plan.

With this project, IDB Invest strengthens its commitment to help promote green portfolios in Panama and the region.

The deal is expected to contribute to the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Climate Action (SDG 13), and Partnerships for the Goals ( SDG 17).