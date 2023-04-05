IDB Invest Supports St. Georges Bank to Promote Green Projects in Panama
IDB Invest release
IDB Invest is providing up to $10 million in financing to St. Georges Bank, part of the Promerica Group, one of the main financial groups in the region, to support the development, financing and expansion of its green portfolio in Panama.
A subordinated loan with a 10-year term will strengthen the lender’s regulatory capital and provide access to long-term financing to support the growth of its green portfolio, driven in large part by loans for renewable energy, in line with the country strategy of the IDB Group.
Access to financing in the region is crucial to increase the implementation of green technologies, especially in the renewable energy sector, that may help facing the climate change crisis. The banking sector plays a key role to direct capital flows towards projects and companies aligned with these efforts.
Additionally, as part of the agreement, IDB Invest will provide advisory services to St. Georges Bank with the aim of supporting the design of green financing lines for the renewable energy sector, thus transferring capacities for green financing in priority market segments. The advisory will also provide help St. Georges Bank implement improvements in socio-environmental policies and practices through a Social and Environmental Action Plan.
With this project, IDB Invest strengthens its commitment to help promote green portfolios in Panama and the region.
The deal is expected to contribute to the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Climate Action (SDG 13), and Partnerships for the Goals ( SDG 17).
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Panama)
Good start to the year for Grupo EPM, its revenues in the first quarter were $7.3 billion
For the period January-March 2022, the income of the business group grew by 31% compared to the same period in 2021
President of the Republic sanctions Law that encourages electric mobility in transport in Panama
As of the year 2025, the cars of public institutions and collective and selective transport must gradually change to electric vehicles.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Cormorán photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Candelon Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Miel II hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Tchamma wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Huechuraba data storage center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Vila do Conde thermoelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Preparation of the technical file and execution of project work: expansion of rural electrification in the Andoas district, Datem del Marañón province, Loreto region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Innovent Central América S.A. (Innovent Central América)
-
Operating since 2008, Innovent Central América is a fully owned subsidiary of German wind energy firm innoVent GmbH. The Panamá City-based firm has been given provisional author...
- Company: Vim Energy
- Company: Eólica Energy S.A. (Eólica Energy)
-
Eólica Energy is a Panamanian firm formed by companies engaged in the energy generation sector. In 2015, Eólica Energy was awarded a contract to provisionally build and operate ...
- Company: Epfrasa
- Company: Recursos Eólicos, S.A.
- Company: Ecotek Investments, Inc. (Ecotek)
-
Ecotek provides engineering services to the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical, power generation (conventional and renewable) and environment sectors.
- Company: Empresa de Distribución Eléctrica Chiriqui S.A. (EDECHI)
-
Empresa de Distribución Eléctrica Chiriqui S.A. (Edechi) es a power distributor company which operates in the Chiriqui area, Panamá. The firm is controlled by Spanish energy gia...