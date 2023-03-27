Press Release

IDB Invest to Contribute to Climate Change Adaptation Fund

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 27, 2023
Multilaterals Climate change Financing Private Investment

Press release from IDB Invest

IDB Invest has approved an anchor investment of up to 25% of the capital commitments in the DIC Latin American Fund IV, L.P., the first private credit climate finance fund in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), managed by Darby International Capital.

With a $400 million target fund size, IDB Invest’s contribution – capped at $50 million – will support the mobilization of investors to increase the provision of tailored long-term growth financing solutions to underserved Mid-Market Enterprises (MMEs) for climate investments to mitigate and adapt to climate change impacts across LAC. The Fund will be able to support companies’ sustainable growth, contributing to increased productivity, job creation, and expand sales or operations on a regional basis.

Climate investment opportunities are evident considering it is estimated that, approximately, 13 billion euros worth of global investment in clean energy will be needed by 2040 to meet the 1.5° goal set by the Paris Agreement. For LAC, climate investment opportunities are expected to reach $5 billion by 2030, in the urban sector alone.

In this context, the project will help close the access to sustainable finance gap to Mid-Market Enterprises and support LAC’s sustainable economic growth recovery in the challenging aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. IDB Invest will also provide technical assistance, disseminating best climate finance practices and thus, positively influence the fund industry in LAC. IDB Invest will also participate in the Fund’s Technical Committee, the sounding board for climate Finance matters, and will also have a seat in the Fund’s LPAC influencing strategic non-investment Fund decisions. Additionally, the Fund will also incorporate all IDB Invest Environmental & Social (“E&S”), Integrity and Policy Requirements.

The deal is aligned with the following Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) set out by the United Nations General Assembly: Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Climate Action (SDG 13), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Water & Waste

Argentina infra and water watch

Argentina infra and water watch

BNamericas provides a roundup of infrastructure and water news from Argentine provinces.

Chile’s environmental submissions down 33% in 2022

Chile’s environmental submissions down 33% in 2022

The proposed investments total US$40.9bn compared to US$54.1bn the previous year.

Why desalination doesn't take off in Mexico

Why desalination doesn't take off in Mexico

How innovative engineering helps Chile's desal ambitions

How innovative engineering helps Chile's desal ambitions

What to expect for Brazil's cement industry in 2023

What to expect for Brazil's cement industry in 2023

Chile launches pilot program to eliminate single-use plastic cups

Chile launches pilot program to eliminate single-use plastic cups

Private sector share of Brazil's sanitation market 'will reach 40% in 6-8 years'

Private sector share of Brazil's sanitation market 'will reach 40% in 6-8 years'

New BNDES directors assume their posts amid major challenges

New BNDES directors assume their posts amid major challenges

Spotlight: Israeli firm's US$5.5bn desal project in Mexico

Spotlight: Israeli firm's US$5.5bn desal project in Mexico

Climate change law to test Chile’s coordination capacities

Climate change law to test Chile’s coordination capacities

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Coingsa S.A.  (Coingsa)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Consorcio BETA Studio - Thetis
  • BETA Studio - Thetis Consortium is a partnership formed by Beta Studio SRL, and Thetis SpA for the implementation of the Ypacaraí Lake Sanitation Project, which is located in As...
  • Company: Consórcio Concremat-JNS
  • The Concremat-JNS Consortium is a partnership formed by Concremat Engineering and Technology SA and JNS Engineering, Consulting and Management Ltda. for the implementation of th...

Latest news

Peru sticks to hydrocarbons sector growth forecast

Peru sticks to hydrocarbons sector growth forecast

Petrobras-led consortium to relinquish another pre-salt block

Petrobras-led consortium to relinquish another pre-salt block

Illegal mining turns violent in northern Ecuador

Illegal mining turns violent in northern Ecuador

Colombian firm scraps Venezuelan gas import plans

Colombian firm scraps Venezuelan gas import plans

Drought burns a hole in Argentina’s pockets

Drought burns a hole in Argentina’s pockets