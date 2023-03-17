Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) representatives are urging more public-private cooperation to avoid a climate change-induced food crisis in Latin America and to speed up decarbonization.

“The magnitude of this crisis is such that it requires joint interventions from both the public and private sector,” IDB Invest CEO James Scriven said during IDB’s annual meeting, adding that the percentage of people experiencing food insecurity in Latin America and the Caribbean increased from 32% in 2019 to 42% in 2021.

Another factor that’s feeding a potential food crisis is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to a disruption in transport logistics, especially for wheat, and to an increase in fertilizer prices, where Russia is a key player.

Scriven said that IDB is increasing its sustainable financing portfolio to tackle the problem. He highlighted Chile as a good example of public-private cooperation to drive decarbonization, but warned that project pipelines are still not big enough.

Meanwhile, Mario Lubetkin, who is the regional representative of the UN’s food and agriculture organization (FAO), told the event that restrictions on food exports and imports should be lifted and transparency must increase to prevent speculation and help small producers, who represent 80% of the region’s farmers.

“If we don’t help them, we will immediately push hundreds of millions or even billions of people beneath the poverty line,” he said.

Belize’s rural transformation minister, Valentino Shal, said his country was enacting measures to support its food sector, including exempting small businesses from taxation during their first two years of existence.

In countries like Argentina, harvests have fallen due to climate change, also pressuring finances as result of lower export income.