This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

• The ceremony is headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the company of the head of the SICT, Jorge Nuño Lara

• The work, an example of coordination between departments and entities of the three levels of government, says secretary

• With a length of 14.1 kilometers, it connects in 9 minutes to the air terminal through three lanes in each direction.

• It will benefit 2.5 million inhabitants of the Mexican region and surrounding municipalities.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the company of the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Jorge Nuño Lara, inaugurated the main toll-free highway, in its stretch from Puente de Fierro to Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), with a investment of 7 thousand 500 million pesos.

The head of the SICT, Nuño Lara, affirmed that the coordination between dependencies and entities of the three orders of government make it possible to specify connectivity alternatives for the benefit of all users and this work is proof of this.

In the company of the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, and the Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo Maza, he highlighted that at the beginning of this administration "we received the task of planning road connectivity projects that were necessary to facilitate the connection of the metropolitan airport infrastructure, with a very clear mission: that more people could take advantage of AIFA. The airport of all Mexicans”.

He explained that together with the governments of the State of Mexico, Hidalgo and Mexico City, and federal agencies such as the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development, and the National Infrastructure Fund (FONADIN/Banobras) began the identification of road needs that have resulted in more than twenty construction projects that come into operation at different stages as a connectivity alternative for people.

In addition, in this work there were other allies, such as the National Water Commission, the Federal Electricity Commission, the Secretariats of Finance and Public Credit, Environment and Natural Resources, Energy and the Interior, as well as General Brig. Ret. Isidoro Pastor Román, General Director of AIFA and General Bgda. ICDEM, Gustavo Ricardo Vallejo Suárez, commander of the “Felipe Ángeles” Group of Engineers, who have collaborated hand in hand in the conclusion of the connectivity works to AIFA.

Similarly, without the willingness of the municipal authorities of Ecatepec, Tecámac, Tonanitla, Nextlalpan and Zumpango, this highway would not have been possible, he added.

Secretary Jorge Nuño Lara assured that the pretexts that AIFA is too far away are eliminated, because the projected speed of this road is 90 kilometers per hour, which will allow an agile vehicular flow with a travel time of 9 minutes, from the Iron Bridge in Ecatepec to the main access of the AIFA roundabout.

For the ease of users, this section has 2 intermediate additions, located at the Jaltenco-Héroes de Tecámac junction at km 5, and at the Tonanitla-Ojo de Agua junction at km 9.6, he said.

The construction of this work implied an investment of 7,500 million pesos with resources from FONADIN, which not only benefits 2.5 million inhabitants of the surrounding municipalities, but also meets the demand for air services in the Valley of Mexico, he indicated.

On his occasion, the Undersecretary of Infrastructure, Jesús Felipe Verdugo López, affirmed that the main road is integrated into a connectivity network to AIFA, with a capacity of up to 40,000 vehicles per day in an agile and comfortable access.

With a length of 14.1 kilometers, the route has three traffic lanes in each direction divided by a central separator. The jobs generated 15,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs for the benefit of the region's economy.

The event was attended by the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González; the Secretary of Public Function, Roberto Salcedo Aquino; the governor of the state of Hidalgo, Julio Menchaca Salazar; the undersecretary of Expenditures of the SHCP, Juan Pablo de Botton Falcón.

As well as the general director of the National Bank of Works and Services (Banobras), Jorge Mendoza Sánchez; the general director of the SICT-State of Mexico Center, Salvador Fernández Ayala; the municipal presidents of Zumpango, Tecámac, Tonanitla, Ecatepec and Nextlalpan, and representatives of construction companies.

