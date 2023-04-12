Enterprise IT management services company Manage Engine, which is part of India’s Zoho, plans to have a datacenter up and running in Brazil late this year or early next to support its regional operations, regional manager Subin George told BNamericas.

According to George, high import taxes and “regulatory barriers” make providing local services without a local data structure too costly for Manage Engine and other companies in the segment.

Manage Engine is mulling to build a facility by itself, adjacent to its Santa Catarina or São Paulo offices, or partnering with a local company.

“We want to bring our own datacenter to Brazil because of cost-effectiveness. Because using a datacenter from elsewhere is too expensive. It is expensive hiring Azure, AWS and run the infrastructure,” he said.

"So instead they bring their own infrastructure or they partner locally with companies providing the technologies. We want to invest in those companies in order to build our own datacenters."

Also driving this investment is Brazil's data protection legislation LGPD, which requires that certain types of data stay in the country, George said.

Mexico and Costa Rica are debating similar regulations, so Manage Engine may set up its own data structure through partners in these countries as well.

The company reports more than 280,000 customers worldwide.

On Wednesday, the group detailed its results for Brazil. Last year, Manage Engine saw a 40% revenue growth, while the number of customers increased by 30%.

“Brazil grew from the 22nd position to 15th position in the global revenue share for Manage Engine,” George said.

The banking, finance and insurance (BFSI) markets contributed most to the company's growth, followed by IT services and the manufacturing segment. The BFSI segment accounts for more than 35% of the company's global business.

With the high demand for solutions that help organizations migrate to the cloud, as well as IT compliance, endpoint and security management, the company expects to maintain similar growth in 2023, despite uncertainties and market challenges.

“There seem to be lots of uncertainties in the global economy, a lot of companies are holding back their investments. But that’s not much the case for Brazil,” George said.

According to the executive, cloud demand remains high in the region as companies seek to be more cost-effective and refrain from being tied to legacy systems.

The continuity of remote or hybrid work models, data protection legislations and security concerns are other growth drivers.

São Paulo state has been Manage Engine's biggest market in Brazil. For 2023, the company plans to expand its channel partner program, focusing on the south and northeast.

Globally, the company claims to have a network of more than 200 global partners, operating in 190 countries. The US is one of its largest markets.

In Latin America, the company has more than 7,000 customers. This year, the company is targeting a 25-30% growth rate regionally, George said.

Telecom is at present the company's highlight in the region in terms of verticals, but George is optimistic about the opportunities driven by nearshoring. “This reallocation is only giving Manage Engine more opportunities to sell more products to multiple companies.”

The company has main offices in the region in Colombia, Mexico and Brazil. The Bogotá and São Paulo offices were opened in 2022.

“Our plan is to add 20-30 employees to these locations by 2023. We also plan to double our office space in these two cities,” Manage Engine’s technical manager and Brazil head, Tonimar Dal Aba, told BNamericas last year.

But the scarcity of skilled cybersecurity and AI professionals remains a challenge. “It has become very expensive and very difficult for us to hire people in these segments. This is one of the major challenges Brazil and Latin America in general is facing,” George said.