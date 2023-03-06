This is a machine translation of Indotel's press release

March 5, 2023

San Pedro de Macorís - The Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (INDOTEL) and the Wind Telecom company put into operation the new fiber optic network in the municipal district of Villa Gautier, San Pedro de Macorís, a project that will allow the community to hire services Internet with high speeds and low latencies.

This initiative is part of the multiple agreements signed by Indotel with the different telecommunications service providers that ensure that the necessary investments are made for the deployment of infrastructure.

During the inauguration ceremony, the president of the Indotel Board of Directors, Nelson Arroyo, stated that since his arrival at the institution his mission is to take the necessary steps to close the digital divide, and that the conditions have been created to ensure the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure in areas not served or with low penetration.

"Today's afternoon is one more demonstration of what we can achieve when there is a will to improve the Dominican Republic and the lives of each one of the Dominicans," said Arroyo.

The inauguration ceremony was also headed by the governor of the province, Aracelis Villanueva; the mayor of Villa Gautier, Rafael Anglón, and the deputy Luis Gómez.

Wind was represented by José Clase, president of the telecommunications company. Engineer Manuel Estrella, president of the Grupo Estrella Administrative Council, also participated in the activity, held in the municipal district park.

Dámian Báez, executive vice president of Wind Telecom, said that as a purely Dominican company they continue to focus on expanding fiber optic coverage to dozens of municipalities and thus strengthen the technological and service infrastructure

"We are happy to have developed the fiber optic expansion project for the Municipal District of Gautier, this means that we have availability enabled in order to connect hundreds of homes, small and micro-enterprises with high-speed Internet service," he said. the executive.

Through Decree 539-20, President Luis Abinader declared the essential right of universal access to the latest generation Broadband Internet and the productive use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) to be of high national interest.

Directors of Indotel, executives of the Wind Telecom company and community representatives participated in the activity.



