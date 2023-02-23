PRESS RELEASE from Innergex

February 23, 2023

(Machine translation of the original release, issued in Spanish)

The Canadian generator Innergex Energía Renovable recently started the construction of its second battery park in the Atacama Region. This is the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), an investment of US$56 million, whose installation is being carried out on the land where the San Andrés photovoltaic solar plant (50.6 MW) is currently located and which will soon contribute to the electrical system Chile a storage capacity of 35 MW/175 MWh.

Jaime Pino, general manager of Innergex in Chile, expressed his satisfaction at the start of construction of this second battery park, which will provide flexibility, adaptability and security to the Chilean electrical system. “The materialization of this second battery park is the confirmation of our great interest in contributing to the development of the Chilean electricity sector, contributing with this technology that not only complements the increasing injection of renewable energy into the system, but also that also lay the foundations for a safe and efficient market. As Innergex we are convinced that this contribution is an important ally for the sustainable development of the country, we have a strong commitment to the promotion of clean, multi-technological and geographically diversified energies, as one of the pillars that support this path towards the energy transition and carbon neutrality”, said the senior executive of the renewable energy generator.

The purpose of the energy storage system or BESS is to balance electricity production, storing the energy produced in the hours of greatest solar availability and least demand towards the hours of greatest demand and low or null solar production. Thus, lithium ion batteries are used for renewable shifting, that is, they are charged from the solar production of the San Andrés PV plant and are discharged at times of greatest value or energy shortage, contributing around 5 hours of power.

It should be noted that BESS San Andrés is the second battery park that Innergex has built in the country. The first is BESS Salvador, which is currently materializing on land where the 68 MW Salvador photovoltaic solar plant is located, in the Diego de Almagro commune, Atacama Region, and which will provide the system with a storage capacity of 50 MW/ 250 MWh. The construction of BESS Salvador, with an investment of US$72.5 million, is 74% complete.

Both battery parks are expected to start operations at the end of 2023.

For more than 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where the abundance of renewable energy promotes healthier communities and produces shared prosperity. As a 100% renewable energy producer that owns, develops, acquires and operates hydro, wind, solar and energy storage plants, Innergex is convinced that power generation from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex has a gross installed capacity of 4,184 MW in Canada, the United States, France and Chile, and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets. Its approach to creating shareholder value is based on generating sustainable cash flows, providing attractive and risk-adjusted returns on capital investment, and paying stable dividends.

In Chile, Innergex operates the 18 MW Licán hydroelectric plants in the Río Bueno commune, Los Ríos Region; Guayacán, with 12 MW, in the commune of San José de Maipo, Metropolitan Region; Mampil, with 55 MW, and Peuchén, with 85 MW, in the communes of Santa Bárbara and Quilleco respectively, Biobío Region; the 170 MW Sarco wind farms in the Freirina commune, Atacama Region; 33 MW Cuel, in the Los Ángeles commune, in the Biobío Region, and the 129 MW Aurora wind farms, in the Llanquihue commune , Los Lagos Region; the 34 MW Pampa Elvira Thermosolar Plant in the Sierra Gorda commune, Antofagasta Region; the Salvador Photovoltaic Solar Plant, of 68 MW, in the Diego de Almagro commune, Atacama Region; the 50.6 MW San Andrés Solar Park, in the Copiapó commune, Atacama Region, in addition to the aforementioned 50 MW/250 MWh BESS battery park in Salvador, currently under construction, and the BESS battery park in 35 MW/175 MWh in San Andrés, also under construction.