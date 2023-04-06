Statement Ministry of Economy and Finance

Despite temporary shocks such as social conflicts and weather events, a rebound in infrastructure investments monitored by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) is estimated in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period of 2022.

For the period January-March 2023, the diversified portfolio of projects of the Specialized Investment Monitoring Team (EESI) of the MEF is scheduled to execute an investment of US$1.026 billion, an amount that is US$148 million (17%) higher than the investment executed in the first quarter of 2022 (US$878 million). This increase in investment programming is mainly based on projects in the Transportation and Communications sector, as well as in the Energy and Mining sector.

In the Transportation subsector, there are important projects such as the Expansion of the Jorge Chávez International Airport, the Chancay Port Terminal, Line 2 of the Lima and Callao Metro, the South Pier of Callao, the Chinchero International Airport, which are planned to be executed jointly an investment of US$372 million in the first quarter of 2023, an amount greater than the US$171 million that was executed in the first quarter of 2022. In turn, in the Communications subsector, there was a significant increase in the execution of investments of the Ancash Broadband, Huánuco Broadband, Arequipa Broadband and San Martín Broadband projects, reaching US$22 million as of March 2023, compared with US$9 million in the same period last year.

Regarding the Energy and Mining sector, large projects such as Enlace La Niña - Piura, Enlace Pariñas-Nueva Tumbes, Enlace Tingo María-Aguaytía, Lote 95, Yanacocha Sulfuros, San Gabriel, Optimización Inmaculada and Toromocho have been scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 a joint investment of US$257 million, which represents an increase compared to the US$81 million executed in the first quarter of 2022.

It should be noted that the MEF continues to work in coordination with the entities to whose sector the investment projects belong, as well as those in charge of issuing authorizations, carrying out proactive micromanagement monitoring, in order to make investments viable and ensure compliance with their schedules.

In recent weeks, these coordinations have made it possible to register important advances in the development of projects such as:

Expansion of the Jorge Chávez International Airport: through joint work with the MTC, CORPAC and the concessionaire, the implementation of the second control tower was completed, which will allow the airport's second runway to be put into operation. It is worth mentioning that the project plans to invest more than US$500 million in 2023.

Line 2 of the Lima and Callao Metro: in the month of March, municipal authorizations were obtained that allowed the opening of 2 new work fronts (Stations 8 and 9), which make civil works for US$50 million feasible; In addition, the culmination of the works to release water and sewerage interferences at Station 7 has been articulated with Sedapal and the ATU, which contributes to making the execution of the station's civil works for US$23 million viable. On the other hand, the approval of the EDI of 3 stations of the Branch was achieved, which will enable works for an amount of US$60 million. Likewise, the MTC entrusted the ATU with the purchase of cards for the payment of tickets, which contributes to the start-up of Stage 1-A.

Quellaveco: approval of the operating authorization for the first stage of the increase of the tailings dam, which reduces the risk of stoppage of operations due to lack of space for the tailings deposit. It should be noted that, in 2023, Quellaveco's production will have a participation of more than 10% in the national copper production.

Red Vial 4: approval of the Supporting Technical Report for the installation of the asphalt plant, which will allow the execution of the Evitamiento Chimbote works to continue, a road that projects a total investment of US$148 million.

Pariñas - Nueva Tumbes 220 kV link: approval of a clearing authorization, which will allow the construction of an electrical substation with an approximate investment of US$ 16 million.

Quenamari – San Rafael New Accumulation Mining Unit: approval of the Specific Terms of Reference necessary for the preparation of the Modification of the Detailed Environmental Impact Study of the mining unit, whose total approximate investment amount is US$308 million. Likewise, it should be noted that coordination was carried out to address the problems related to the declaration of temporary suspension of activities of said mining unit, gradually restarting its operations as of March 22.

Block XIII: approval of the Supporting Technical Report to modify the location, platform area, flow lines and access roads of 04 gas wells.

EESI's actions, in many cases, facilitate the rapid execution of investment projects that contribute to reducing the gaps in basic infrastructure, in order to provide better services for citizens. In addition, the promotion of public and private works generates new suitable jobs and linkages with local MYPEs, thus contributing to the economic reactivation of the country.

The MEF reaffirms its commitment to create a favorable climate for investment, public and private, and increase confidence in the national economy. The solidity of our macroeconomic indicators and the public and private investments that are carried out in the coming months will be key to boosting the economy and generating greater opportunities for the population.