Natural gas production in Bolivia last year averaged 41.2Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day), the lowest level since 2014 when output reached 59.6Mm3/d, latest information from state hydrocarbons company YPFB shows.

The dip has been accompanied by lower sector investment, which fell to US$400mn in 2022 from a high of US$2.12bn eight years earlier.

A less than favorable operating environment, characterized by a greater role of YPFB in the wake of nationalization and lack of action on the regulatory and legislative front, coupled with uncertain offtake of the country’s gas export markets, Argentina and Brazil, help explain the lackluster numbers.

Despite stepped up efforts by Bolivian authorities to secure guarantees from Argentina and Brazil to maintain shipments, these have plateaued and are expected to fall as the country’s neighbors build out their gas production capacity.

With diminished prospects for the dispatch of gas to Argentina and Brazil, Bolivia has increasingly shifted its focus to expanding the fuel’s use domestically, and as feedstock for the industrialization of the hydrocarbons sector, such as the development of a petrochemical industry.

Wood Mackenzie projects that Bolivian gas output could fall to 11.3Mm3/d by 2030.

“With few new discoveries and little supply left in mature fields, production will begin to decline at a much more rapid pace. Currently, domestic demand consumes about 30% of the total supply. By 2030, domestic demand will likely outstrip this supply and we may see Bolivia become an importer,” the consultancy said recently.

The IMF also has forecast that Bolivia’s gas production may fall more sharply than anticipated.

“Unfortunately, and culpably, the gas cycle [in Bolivia] is coming to an end, so it is natural to wonder how the country's economy will hold up in the future,” local energy expert Francesco Zaratti said in a blog post.

According to Zaratti, “the current statist development model must be adapted to the (lower) taxes that other economic cycles can contribute and give way to private capital as the engine of development.”

TIPPING POINT

“We have reached the tipping point,” YPFB head Armin Dorgathen said, while presenting the company’s annual report.

“We firmly believe that with the different exploratory projects, with the opening of new basins … we will be able to reactivate, and we hope that during 2023 we will have excellent news about YPFB's exploration results.”

Dorgathen previously announced that investment this year will reach US$669mn, with US$324mn for exploration.

Exploratory work underway encompasses seven wells, five geophysical and geological studies, and seven initial exploration plans, as well as contracts in place with Vintage Petroleum Boliviana and Canacol Energy Colombia, among other actions.

On the production front, work is targeting the implementation of facilities at well YRA-X1, the reactivation of the Bermejo field and studies to reactivate mature fields Villamontes, Cupecito, Okinawa, Tita-Techi, Algarrobilla, Toro and La Vertiente.

For its part, the hydrocarbons and energies ministry has highlighted several upstream norms issued in 2022 aimed at streamlining exploratory projects through reduced times and improved administrative mechanisms.

For other recent related content, click on the following links:

YPF Tecnología to provide hydrocarbon laboratory analysis services in Bolivia

Canacol Energy carries out a technical visit to the Tita-Techi hydrocarbon area in Bolivia

YPF of Argentina and YPFB partner to drill Charagua X-1 for more than 1 TCF of gas

YPFB starts drilling the Astillero-X1 well to evaluate new hydrocarbon potential

Deputies approve exploration and exploitation contract that can generate close to $423.7 million of oil income

Chaco Este-6D discovery well reports production of 5.19MMcfd of gas in February