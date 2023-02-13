Japanese firm to reinforce Managua water systems
Nicaragua’s aqueducts and sewage agency Enacal signed a deal with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to finance works to reinforce water systems in capital Managua.
The project will be carried out by Tokyo-based ES-Waternet and will require US$13mn, which will come from both JICA and the Nicaraguan government, reported news outlet El 19 Digital.
The work includes construction of a 1.2Mg water tank and installing leak reduction and energy efficiency equipment, and will take approximately one year, the report said.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Water & Waste (Nicaragua)
Nicaragua outlines details of water supply plan
The plan involves the participation of different government entities, including state water utility Enacal, national environment ministry Marena, t...
ProNicaragua unveils 2018 infrastructure goals
The agency will promote implementation of public-private partnership models for several infrastructure projects.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Water & Waste
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Survey construction of source and improvement ssr quintay comuna de casablanca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Interconnection of new productive system ssr pucalán los maquis commune of puchuncaví
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Construction service apr punahue shipyards, district of dalcahue region of the lakes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Replacement service apr pufudi, commune of mariquina, region of the rivers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Improvement and extension of service of apr los maitenes de ulmen - second call
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: RURAL DRINKING WATER SYSTEM CONSTRUCTION KM23 ROUTE 240 AYSÉN-COYHAIQUE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: APR SYSTEM CONSTRUCTION ENSENADA DEL VALLE SIMPSON, COYHAIQUE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Expansion and improvement of el bollenar, commune of melipilla, province of melipilla economic recovery plan
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Expansion and improvement of apr gacitúa, commune of isla de maipo, province of cordillera economic recovery plan
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Comprehensive Improvement of the Rural Drinking Water System in the town of Camarones Commune of Camarones
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Water & Waste (Nicaragua)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Alcaldía de Managua
-
The Municipal Government of Managua, Nicaragua's capital city, is responsible for the sustainable development of the city, and provides works and services to the community. The ...
- Company: Hidrotecnia
- Company: Bureau Veritas Nicaragua
- Company: Instituto Nicaragüense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (INAA)
-
INAA is Nicaragua's national water and sewerage regulator whose mission is to control potable water and sewerage services. Among its functions, INAA approves, sets and oversees ...
- Company: Ministerio del Ambiente y los Recursos Naturales de la República de Nicaragua (Marena)
-
Nicaragua's Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Marena) is a decentralized body tasked with laying down and promoting rules and regulations aimed at the conservat...
- Company: Empresa Nicaragüense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (Enacal)
-
Nicaragua's state water and sewage utility Enacal is responsible for the country's drinking water and sanitation policy, and the efficient and rational use of underground and su...