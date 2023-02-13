Nicaragua’s aqueducts and sewage agency Enacal signed a deal with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to finance works to reinforce water systems in capital Managua.

The project will be carried out by Tokyo-based ES-Waternet and will require US$13mn, which will come from both JICA and the Nicaraguan government, reported news outlet El 19 Digital.

The work includes construction of a 1.2Mg water tank and installing leak reduction and energy efficiency equipment, and will take approximately one year, the report said.