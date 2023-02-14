This is a machine translation of Kyndryl's press release

São Paulo, February 14, 2023 – Kyndryl, the world's largest provider of IT infrastructure services, and Microsoft today announced the launch of their first Center of Excellence in Latin America, with multidisciplinary teams distributed in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The CoE combines Kyndryl's experience and understanding of mission-critical IT systems and the Microsoft Cloud to help companies in the region accelerate their journeys towards digital transformation.

Companies across Latin America have identified the need to modernize their IT structures and legacy systems by migrating to cloud environments, allowing them to increase speed and agility in their hybrid cloud strategy. According to IDC, the cloud market in the region will grow by more than 30% through 2023. However, skills shortages and the complexity of managing hybrid cloud environments are inhibiting the speed of transformation initiatives.

The Center will serve as a central hub of information, resources and skills related to Microsoft technologies to support enterprise customers throughout Latin America. Kyndryl experts focused on solutions, consulting and managed services will work alongside Microsoft architects and technical staff to co-create replicable assets, conduct proofs of concepts (PoCs) and adopt best practices for innovation at scale.

“The Center of Excellence will help accelerate the digitalization of business in Latin America, leading the co-creation of scalable solutions for the corporate market. We will provide the skills, processes and technology companies need to advance their modernization efforts. Customers will be able to leverage the value of our strategic partnership with Microsoft to implement best-of-breed technologies that meet their most critical digital business objectives,” said Carla Carvalho, Alliance Leader for Kyndryl Latin America.

“The launch of the Kyndryl and Microsoft Center of Excellence in Latin America strengthens our goal of accelerating digital transformation across all industries. With Kyndryl's initiative, experience and understanding of mission-critical IT systems powered by the Microsoft cloud, we will help our mutual customers in the region at every step of their modernization journeys," said Priscyla Laham, Vice President, Global Solutions for Microsoft Latin America Partners.

The Center plans to develop projects that meet diverse business needs, including mainframe application and data modernization, integration into hybrid IT models or migration to a cloud environment, with a focus on data security. Some of the Center's planned services include Security and Resiliency, Data Protection, SAP, Legacy Modernization, and Azure VMware Solution (AVS), among others.

Leveraging the global alliance between Kyndryl and Microsoft, the Center will provide a co-innovation environment that will be a key element for customers to design PoCs with unlimited Azure credits and leverage the repository of assets developed across the region.

Caramuru Alimentos, a company in the agribusiness sector in Brazil, chose Kyndryl and Microsoft's CoE to design its cloud journey strategy. In view of the large growth in business volume in recent years, the company, which operates in the processing of soy, corn, sunflower and canola, needed to modernize its IT environment to continue meeting the demands of its business.

“We worked with Kyndryl and Microsoft to perform the technical validations and proofs of concept needed to plan the migration of our mission-critical applications to the Microsoft Cloud. The result is a clear roadmap with all the modernization stages that will help Caramuru to accelerate business with security and resilience, supported by the best technology and implementation services”, says Renato Pereira de Souza, CIO of Caramuru.

