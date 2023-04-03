Mexico
Latin America expected to hit 400mn 5G connections by 2027

Published: Monday, April 03, 2023
By the end of last year, 12mn 5G connections were active across Latin America, while 400mn are expected by 2027, according to the latest forecasts by 5G Americas and TeleGeography.

4G is still the dominant technology and is expected to keep expanding strongly this year. The technology accounted for 537mn connections in Latin America, up 9.3%, following the addition of roughly 46mn lines last year, according to 5G Americas.

Overall, 259 5G commercial networks were deployed globally by March 16, said the report, forecasting 390 by the end of this year and 403 by end-2025.

In Latin America, 28 5G commercial networks and 128 4G ones were in operation, according to the report.

